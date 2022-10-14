Read full article on original website
‘Sanitised’ new musical about Michael Jackson to open in London
A new musical about Michael Jackson that has been feted in New York yet criticised for its “inherent ickiness” and “sanitised” approach to the singer’s life, is to open in London. MJ the Musical, which was nominated for 10 Tony awards and won in four...
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
BBC
Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter actor dies aged 72
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72. He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk...
Kanye West to buy rightwing social network Parler
Purchase by rapper, who changed name to Ye in 2021, expected to be completed later this year
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
BBC
Redcar Regent Cinema: New venue to open on Friday after setbacks
Tickets have gone on sale for a new cinema which is due to open on Friday after being hit by setbacks. The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found. Its opening was again put...
BBC
Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
Actor Erin Doherty: ‘How good a footballer was I? I got scouted by Chelsea!’
Erin Doherty grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, and graduated from Bristol Old Vic theatre school in 2015. Her screen roles include the young Princess Anne in The Crown on Netflix, and Becky in the BBC thriller Chloe. On stage, she has starred in Jack Thorne’s Junkyard and in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Divide. She’s currently appearing as Abigail Williams in the National Theatre’s acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, a fictionalised account of the Salem witch trials of 1692, written originally as an allegory for 1950s McCarthyism.
