Music

BBC

Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter actor dies aged 72

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72. He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending

House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
BBC

Redcar Regent Cinema: New venue to open on Friday after setbacks

Tickets have gone on sale for a new cinema which is due to open on Friday after being hit by setbacks. The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found. Its opening was again put...
BBC

Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive

The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
The Guardian

Actor Erin Doherty: ‘How good a footballer was I? I got scouted by Chelsea!’

Erin Doherty grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, and graduated from Bristol Old Vic theatre school in 2015. Her screen roles include the young Princess Anne in The Crown on Netflix, and Becky in the BBC thriller Chloe. On stage, she has starred in Jack Thorne’s Junkyard and in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Divide. She’s currently appearing as Abigail Williams in the National Theatre’s acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, a fictionalised account of the Salem witch trials of 1692, written originally as an allegory for 1950s McCarthyism.
