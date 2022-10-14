ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Taste of Mexico: How Ruby Abarca turned her home cooking into a treasured local business

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Ruby Abarca is well-known in Tyler. She is the owner of three Ruby’s Mexican Restaurants, and she is getting ready to open a fourth and fifth location in the future.

Abarca said her journey to opening her businesses has not always been easy because she was born in Mexico and English is not her first language. But, she has always had the support of her family, three kids and her loyal customers.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

She opened the doors to her first restaurant on Aug. 15, 2019.

“I feel very proud and satisfied with everything I have achieved. I am 35-years-old and I think it is a good age to be able to say that I have been able to overcome and help. I have always wanted more. I have never thought of stopping or conforming,” said Abarca.

She worked in restaurants in the past and she also sold food out of her home. Abarca sold items like tacos and tamales, and she said several people encouraged her to start a restaurant.

‘Viva la Rosa’ float to showcase Spanish culture, traditions at 89th Rose Parade

Paulina Pedroza was Abarca’s English teacher a few years ago, and she would also tell her to open a business.

“I told her, ‘teacher, it is not that easy,'” said Abarca.

At one point, she said health department officials tried to close down the food business she was running from her mom’s home.

“When people tried to shut us down, it was like they wanted our business to end. But, I became more determined,” said Abarca.

Pedroza then helped her find the building on East Gentry Parkway. Some of Abarca’s friends also gave her money for the refrigerators and another friend gave her money to buy items from Sam’s. Abarca also sold some of her own jewelry and used credit cards to finance her first restaurant.

Chef shares sweet success by teaching others

She thanks God for her businesses. She also credits her success to “los doblados y él amor con él que hacemos la comida.” This translates to her famous doblados tacos and the love that she puts into making the food.

Abarca said her three children ages 7, 15 and 18 motivate her.

“It will always be my children. I think they are my weakness and my strength,” she said.

Nancy Rangel, the President of the Hispanic Business Alliance in Tyler, was at Abarca’s grand opening for her third restaurant.

Whataburger unveils Hispanic Heritage Month merch

“She is just a phenomenal lady. To be able to see how she learned everything from years back from herself being an employee at a restaurant,” she said. “She opened up her own business and was very successful with it. She is very creative, very organized and is able to really take her business to a different level.”

Abarca also offered the following advice to any Hispanic community members also interested in starting a business.

“Do not get intimidated. Do it. It is difficult when you don’t know anything. Do not give up. Try it. You can go out there. You can do it!” Abarca said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLTTZ_0iYJht3s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTcN8_0iYJht3s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRDgT_0iYJht3s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGc3l_0iYJht3s00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler museum displays past Rose Festival dresses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Goodman-LeGrand Museum in Tyler is having its annual Rose Festival Ladies-in-Waiting dress display. The display consists of eight Rose Festival dresses from as far back as 1958 and all the way up to 2019. The 2019 dress is representative of Scarlet O’Hara from the 1939 film, Gone with the Wind. […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
enchantingtexas.com

‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022

Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the streets of Tyler are lined with people with one common purpose: to celebrate the Texas Rose Festival Parade. A long-held tradition in the area, the parade is comprised of over 100 different groups participating, with thousands on the sidelines watching. Spectators will be set up across the parade […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
TYLER, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what you missed at the Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests. Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade: Rich heritage and traditions The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 5th graders tour Revolution recycle plant

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Kilgore fifth-grade students toured Revolution, a plastics company. Students participated in the Bag of Bags Program created by Revolution and partnered with Chick-fil-a to encourage students to start recycling. The B.O.B program is a way for students to get the motivation to recycle at home. Students fill a bag […]
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget

Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy