Cincinnati, OH

Manhunt for Cincinnati Strangler | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 14

By The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8D6v_0iYJhaXJ00

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 14 in years ranging from 1954 to 1999. Headlines include the manhunt for the Cincinnati Strangler in 1966, P&G’s plans for a new headquarters in 1954 and no indictments in 1999 for the killing of JonBenét Ramsey.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

Photos: BLINK in Covington

BLINK season is officially upon Northern Kentucky. With the radiant light show making its way back to the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, LINK nky has compiled some pictures of the attractions. Scroll through to see some of the festival from LINK nky contributor Alecia Ricker.
COVINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show

CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

BLINK has a lot to see and do. Here are some suggestions on what to prioritize

The executive director of BLINK says he's looking forward to all the exhibits during the four-night light and art festival. But Justin Brookhart says there are a few that really stand out, including an international collaboration with local connections. “There is an Australian-based projection artist named Wendy Yu,” he says....
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City

Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Oxford hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest

Miami University students, alumni and Oxford residents gathered Uptown on Saturday for the city’s first Oktoberfest, dubbed Oxtoberfest. Booths for local retailers and artisans lined High Street, and food trucks and stands were set up on Park Place. Right next to Oxford Memorial Park were activities for kids, including inflatables, pumpkin painting and train rides provided by Schwab Family Farm Market.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Buford icon turns to dust

It was with a twinge of sadness that I passed by the old Buford school the other day and saw that it was nearly gone. Maybe I should not feel bad about a structure that had become an eyesore and safety issue disappearing from the landscape, but that’s not my nature. I’m the nostalgic type, and I do not like the fact that most of the school buildings that had a connection to my past are gone.
BUFORD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
elderhsquill.org

Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures

Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
CINCINNATI, OH
