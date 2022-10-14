Read full article on original website
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
75-year-old man missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say
Dewey Clark was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the 5600 block of Ettrick Drive in the Westbury area.
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston
Three adult males believed to be in their mid-twenties were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston around 2:30 a.m. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, a sedan with two adult males and a truck with four males ended up having a major altercation that resulted in three of the males being shot.
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating triple shooting possibly due to car crash on Rainbow Dr.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a triple shooting in southeast Houston overnight Sunday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainbow Dr. when police were called to the scene of a shooting. Responding officers found three young man in their 20s with gunshot wounds.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says
The woman and two children safely made it out of the home, and the suspect surrendered peacefully at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Harris County Sheriff's deputy rolls into ditch after chasing carjacking suspects, investigators say
A Harris County deputy is expected to be OK after two carjacking suspects sparked a chase that ended in a crash.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Woman gunned down on her porch at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
A neighbor told Eyewitness News he tried to help the woman who was shot several times after she said, "They got me."
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
Twin 8-year-old sisters located after they disappear in SE Houston
HPD's public callout to find the girls was resolved Thursday night.
KSAT 12
Harris County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing woman and 17-year-old boy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen around noon on Thursday in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court...
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
fox26houston.com
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Park
A suspected intoxicated driver was found by police in the roundabout near Herman Park in the Museum District of Houston after he ran his vehicle onto a curb and fell asleep at one point.
