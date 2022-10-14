ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
