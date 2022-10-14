ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

10-year-old injured by bear in Morris

MORRIS, Connecticut — A bear attacked a 10-year-old boy leaving him with non-life threatening injuries in the town of Morris, and state authorities are investigating. The attack was confirmed by State Police in the Litchfield barracks. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the attack took place around...
MORRIS, CT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
WPRI 12 News

Woman killed after crash in Glocester

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was killed and three juveniles were taken to the hospital after a serious motor vehicle crash in Glocester on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., they were called to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident involving two small SUVs and a […]
GLOCESTER, RI
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
recordpatriot.com

Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say

NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
