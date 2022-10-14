Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
Injured officer fired fatal shot that killed suspect in Bristol shooting: Police
BRISTOL, Conn. — Officer Alec Iurato, who was injured in a shooting that killed two other officers in Bristol earlier this week, had fired the shot that killed the suspect, police said Saturday. Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a...
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested
#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
10-year-old injured by bear in Morris
MORRIS, Connecticut — A bear attacked a 10-year-old boy leaving him with non-life threatening injuries in the town of Morris, and state authorities are investigating. The attack was confirmed by State Police in the Litchfield barracks. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the attack took place around...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Eyewitness News
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
Woman killed after crash in Glocester
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was killed and three juveniles were taken to the hospital after a serious motor vehicle crash in Glocester on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., they were called to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident involving two small SUVs and a […]
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Medical examiner: Conn. officers died from multiple gunshots
Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner's office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting.
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Eyewitness News
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
recordpatriot.com
Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
