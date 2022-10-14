ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'We need your help to keep this season a safe one': PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike prep for winter

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago
Preparing for winter never ends for the state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials recently highlighted what drivers can expect this season, including some new digital signs that will warn when the speed limit is reduced because of poor conditions.

Variable speed limit signs are being placed at 63 locations along Interstates 80 and 81. They will warn drivers when the speed limit is reduced, and yellow lights will flash to catch their attention.

PennDOT used the signs at 14 locations along I-80 in Clearfield County earlier this year, and preliminary results showed that they helped to slow traffic and reduced or eliminated crashes, said Mike Keiser, acting deputy secretary for highway administration.

"We're pleased to bring one more safety measure to our roadways," he said.

Officials also discussed the budget for winter, the need for more workers and how the public can help to keep roadways safe during bad weather.

I-80 and I-81 speed limit sign plans

PennDOT has listed where those variable speed limit signs will be placed.

They are:

  • 21 locations along I-80 in Clearfield County (mile marker 100-133) and Clinton County (mile markers 182-193)
  • 6 locations along I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties on the approaches to the Emlenton Bridge (mile marker 42-45) North Fork Bridge (mile marker 78-81) and Kyle Lake Bridge (mile marker 92-95)
  • 36 locations along I-81 from Interstate 78 to I-80 in Lebanon (five locations), Luzerne (seven locations) and Schuykill (24 locations) counties.

The permanent speed limit signs will be covered at these locations, according to a news release. The variable signs will display the normal posted speed limit until authorities need to lower it because of conditions.

PennDOT, Pennsylvania Turnpike looking for workers

Both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are looking for workers in this current competitive environment.

Every year, PennDOT has hundreds of openings statewide for temporary employment, including equipment operators, diesel mechanics and welders. The department has a number of permanent vacancies, too, Keiser said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has filled most of its operator positions, Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey said, "but we're not immune to the very same situation that occurs across all of Pennsylvania where employers are scrambling for additional people to come out and fill those positions."

If interested, visit employment.pa.gov or paturnpike.com.

How the public can help keep roads safe

Officials urged drivers to prepare for traveling in adverse conditions, if necessary.

"We need your help to keep this season a safe one," Keiser said.

Drivers should allow plenty of space when traveling, plan for extra time on the road and avoid distractions.

They also should ensure their vehicles are prepared to travel in snowy or icy conditions, such as having good tires and keeping the windshield washer fluid reservoir full, Shuey said. Drivers should have extra supplies, such as clothes and medicine, in case they are needed.

Whiteout conditions can be dangerous and can happen without warning. Drivers should be prepared to stop or slow down at any time, Shuey said. Keep your hands on the steering wheel.

He also offered these safety tips:

  • Slow down. Activate the vehicle's flashers, and make sure the headlights are on. Ensure the vehicle can be seen.
  • Maintain your attention to the roadway so you know what is happening ahead of you. Be prepared to move to the right if traffic comes to a stop.
  • Stay in your vehicle.

Drivers can check on roadway conditions at 511PA.com.

Ready for snow this winter?:Farmers' Almanac calls for 'significant' weather disturbances

Snow squall:Video shows how deadly I-81 pile-up unfolded in March

Winter preparation by the numbers

Here are some statewide figures on winter preparation:

$212.1 million: How much PennDOT has budgeted for winter operations.

4,700: On-the-road workers available to drive snowplows and other equipment.

2,350: Number of trucks, plows and salt spreaders available for use.

636,000: Tons of salt stockpiled across the state, and more deliveries will come in.

801,000: Tons of salt used last winter.

$76.17: Average cost for a ton of salt.

$23.60: Average cost for a ton of anti-skid.

10.3 million gallons: How much salt brine PennDOT used for anti-icing roads before a storm last year.

How much snow can Pa. expect?

Snow could start falling in parts of Pennsylvania soon, and it will feel more like winter than fall, said Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

Areas such as Lewistown, State College, Hazelton and the Poconos could see some snow on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

The winter forecast is difficult to predict this year. Meteorologists view forecast models and look for patterns from previous winters to compare them to what is going on right now.

This will be the third La Nina winter, and at this time, there isn't a consensus on what it could bring, Pastelok said.

At this point, AccuWeather.com is predicting below-normal snowfall for the state this winter.

