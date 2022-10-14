Read full article on original website
Bruce H. Miller
Monongahela, (Carroll Township) Bruce H. Miller, 85, of Monongahela (Carroll Township), passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in his home. Born April 28, 1937, in Donora, he was the son of the late Harry Sr. and Helen (Powers) Miller. After graduating in 1955 from Donora High School, Bruce opened Millers Auto Body in Donora, where he continued working for many years. Following his retirement from the auto body shop, he began driving school buses until 2020. A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War. He was a member of Journey by Grace Church in Rostraver Township. He loved his faith and his church family was always very important to him. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Rose Marie (Gerbasi) Miller, whom he married in 1987; a daughter, Peggy Gonzales of Miami, Fla.; a son, Joseph (Nicole) Berkich of Daisytown; a brother, Ronald Miller of New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Lauren and Alexa Gonzales, Melissa Pidich, Kylee, Roman and Vivian Berkich and Conner and Liam Kennedy; a great-grandson, Justin Kowalske, a son-in-law, Tony Yauch of Warren, Mich.; a sister in-law, Lois Douglas of Virginia; and his beloved dog, Cody. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Yauch, who died May 8, 2022, and a brother, Harry Miller Sr. Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Journey By Grace Church, 4803 Route 51, Belle Vernon, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Journey by Grace Church. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Alfred G. Bennett
Alfred G. Bennett, 83, of Monessen, died peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Monessen, the son of the late Michael Bennett and Anna (Dudas) Druash. A member of Epiphany of our Lord Church, the former St. Leonard’s Church, he also was a member of boilermakers Unions Local 906 and Local 154. He was retired from Babcock & Wilcox, where he worked as a welder. Al (AK) loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid bird watcher and he would go hiking, fishing, kayaking and enjoyed spending time at Big Bear Lake with his family and friends. He adored his grand-dog, Riley, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Al brought joy and happiness to every person, animal and thing that crossed his path. Surviving him are his loving wife, Patricia (Tylka) Bennett; a son, Timothy Bennett, of Delaware; two daughters, Tammy Bennett of Washington and Tricia (Rick) Reese of Monongahela; granddaughter, Tiffany (Michael) Smith of Monongahela; great-granddaughter, Lilianna Smith; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Bennett and Mike Druash; and two sisters, Elizabeth Crabb and Marlene Ezzo. A private funeral service was held at Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
George ‘Larry’ Pierce
George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
Monessen: Civic Center rental policy is changing
The City of Monessen is taking a look at the ordinance governing its recreation board after members told the mayor they no longer wish to handle the rentals at the Civic Center. “The Civic Center has been one of these hot potato issues that has occurred with every administration I’ve known of since I’ve come to this town,” said Mayor Ron Mozer. “It’s just ridiculous that we just dissolve an authority, create a new one, dissolve a board, create a new one — you get dizzy doing all this.”
Reader nets No. 100 in BVA win
Farrah Reader became just the fifth girls soccer player in Belle Vernon Area history to join the 100-goal club on Saturday afternoon. Less than four minutes into the second half of an 8-0 win over Uniontown, Reader took a cross pass from Ava Scalise, settled it in front of the net and fired a shot past the Uniontown keeper for the historic milestone. Reader tied her career high with six goals, including five in the first half. She also scored six goals in a 10-2 victory over Uniontown (0-16, 0-13) on Oct. 6.
Monongahela: Hanging jack-o’-lanterns reflect Halloween spirit
If you’ve walked through downtown Monongahela during the week leading up to Halloween, perhaps you’ve noticed an orange glow on Main Street. For the last seven years, the Monongahela Main Street Program has hung jack-o’-lanterns carved by residents from the telephone poles along the city corridor. To...
BVA piles up points in rout of Mt. Pleasant
Belle Vernon Area started seven of its eight first-half drives deep in Mt. Pleasant territory and Quinton Martin scored five first-half touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes Friday as the Leopards routed visiting Mt. Pleasant, 55-7. The Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup took place on The Beach at James Weir Stadium.
California wins despite late push from Seton Hill
Despite a late surge by the opposition, the California Vulcans bounced back from a tough Coal Bowl loss to IUP by beating Seton Hill, 21-14, in PSAC West play on Saturday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Trojans’ defense controls 27-6 senior night victory
California’s defense led the way on senior night in an impressive 27-6 victory over Carmichaels in Tri-County South action Friday night. The Mighty Mikes (5-3, 3-2) struggled to get anything going as the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) and their veterans were very much motivated by the occasion. To read the...
RAD budget available for review
The Allegheny Regional Asset District is asking people to take a look at its preliminary budget for 2023 funding. And the RAD board of directors is asking Allegheny County residents to offer their comments on the proposed spending plan for next year. To read the rest of the story, please...
Serra Catholic’s win streak hits 7
Serra Catholic football coach Jose Regus might have witnessed a better season a year ago when the Eagles won a WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA title game, but he appears to be enjoying 2022 just the same. Maybe more. To read the rest of the story, please see...
