As the regular season winds down, District 3 football teams are focused on making the cut for the postseason.

Every game counts with some teams sitting on the edge of the playoffs. ( Find the most recent power ratings here .) Here's the breakdown of number of qualifiers by classification:

1A: 2 teams

2 teams 2A: 4 teams

4 teams 3A: 6 teams

6 teams 4A: 10 teams

10 teams 5A: 12 teams

12 teams 6A: 8 teams

Follow the GameTimePA sports team for live updates and insights from Friday's slate of games.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: District 3 football Week 8: Live updates from central Pa. sidelines