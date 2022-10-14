ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

District 3 football Week 8: Live updates from central Pa. sidelines

By Lyzz Stallings, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

As the regular season winds down, District 3 football teams are focused on making the cut for the postseason.

Every game counts with some teams sitting on the edge of the playoffs. ( Find the most recent power ratings here .) Here's the breakdown of number of qualifiers by classification:

  • 1A: 2 teams
  • 2A: 4 teams
  • 3A: 6 teams
  • 4A: 10 teams
  • 5A: 12 teams
  • 6A: 8 teams

Follow the GameTimePA sports team for live updates and insights from Friday's slate of games. And check back as the action goes final for analysis, videos and photos.

YAIAA live football scoreboard: Results and live scoring summaries from Week 8 games

Get social: Follow GameTimePA on Instagram for complete high school coverage

Week 8 coverage

YAIAA: Suburban senior having crazy season as Trojans make playoff push | Week 8 predictions: Which teams win or lose

Franklin County: Shippensburg hopes for more complete effort

More high school sports: He lost his father to suicide. Here's how football helped him 'build back stronger' | Under the radar: Field hockey, soccer, volleyball players having breakout seasons | O'Brien, Rodriguez post fastest times among York-Adams cross country runners

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: District 3 football Week 8: Live updates from central Pa. sidelines

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 8 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 14

Welcome back to week eight of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Penn Cambria: 42Richland: 49QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Berlin-Brothersvalley: 62Conemaugh Township: 13QTR: FINAL Central: 38Bedford: 35QTR: FINAL Selinsgrove: 38Hollidaysburg: 28QTR: […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
READING, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Plum girls aim to make another long run in WPIAL soccer playoffs

The Plum girls soccer team is no stranger to postseason pressure and opportunity, and the Mustangs will get a chance in the coming days to prove it. Plum coach Jamie Stewart said his team, which expected to garner one of the top seeds among the likes of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars, as well as Moon, Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson, will be focused and ready.
PLUM, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Plum boys soccer team ready for postseason

It’s time for a postseason rumble, and the Plum boys soccer team is ready, coach Raf Kolankowski said. The Mustangs again are a favorite to challenge for the WPIAL title in Class 3A, but Kolankowski said they will be entering a bracket with a stacked field. “Obviously, it’s not...
PLUM, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy