Dozens of new affordable homes in Memphis? Habitat for Humanity working to make it happen

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis is embarking on its biggest mission yet over the next 14 months. The nonprofit hopes to set a new personal record of building and closing on homes for those seeking homeownership through affordable housing in the Memphis area.

By the end of 2023, Habitat plans to have built out 60 new homes — primarily in Memphis’ Uptown neighborhood — and close mortgages on all of them, said Habitat for Humanity CEO Dwayne Spencer.

“We only work in homeownership,” Spencer said. “What we are simply trying to do is sell our homes at market rate rather than the higher averages and also as an organization we are working to increase our ability to serve more families.”

That's creating greater access for people to become homeowners in the Memphis area that likely would not have otherwise. Habitat’s mission is for lower-income families — in one of the country’s largest poor metros — to have a chance at homeownership and opportunity to build generational wealth.

Earlier this year, Habitat’s Memphis chapter received its single largest donation ever of $7.5 million from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott as part of a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 affiliated organizations.

Spencer said Habitat is working on a long-term strategic plan to accommodate the nonprofit’s loftier goals beyond the next year or so. Habitat’s Memphis chapter will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023.

Scott’s donation will play a key part in furthering Habitat’s mission and that includes plans to enhance Habitat’s fundraising team and add a chief operating officer to allow Spencer to focus on the nonprofit’s long-term strategy.

“Everyone is thinking about sustainability and building capacity for their organizations,” Spencer said. “If we were to put the dollars out to direct service, and say we built 50 houses it would be one and done, but quite frankly what we want to do is build systems, build up our team. Put it into things that sustain the organization.”

Habitat’s role in the Memphis area’s affordable housing market

Memphis’ housing market in the past couple years can be generalized by higher home prices and lower or flat inventory. That created an ultra-competitive market that’s only begun to show signs of slowing down in the past few months.

The median sales price of a Memphis area home in 2022 is $221,500 — a 10.8% increase from $200,000 one year ago, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors' September market report. That rising median price along with rising interest rates is making it hard for those to be able to purchase a home even for those not classified as lower income.

“I think what we’re seeing is a lower stock of housing units that are affordable,” Spencer said. “Wages have increased. Most of us have seen that but they’re not keeping up with the cost of housing, and when I say housing that is the cost to buy a house as well as rental costs.”

Affordable housing, which is where Habitat is exclusively involved, is typically defined as 30% of one’s income. If housing costs exceed 30% of someone’s wages, then a person’s ability to afford food, transportation, health care and other needs begins to be impacted.

An estimated 55% of renters in Memphis are cost burdened, meaning they are paying more than 30% of their income on housing, according to data from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency in 2020. 29% of Memphians are classified as “severely” cost burdened and pay more than 50% of their income on housing.

“Everyone that comes to us is likely renting and wanting to come to us for this opportunity to own a home for the first time and many of them are spending upwards of 50% of their bring-home pay on housing,” Spencer said.

Habitat typically helps dozens of families each year find homes and has assisted more than 570 homebuyers secure mortgages, complete rehabilitation and home modification projects since its establishment.

How Habitat is trying to improve Memphis' affordable housing market

There are several key requirements applicants must meet to qualify for a Habitat home. The first is Habitat looks at four living situations to determine a need of its services including substandard conditions, overcrowding, temporary housing and cost-burden.

Applicants must also be able to contribute at least $2,000 toward closing costs that can be paid in increments and take a multi-week homebuyer education course.

Finally, applicants must also be able to pay the mortgage note that varies on a family’s size. Habitat serves families earning less than 80% of the median income for Shelby County. Each Habitat mortgage is for 30 years at a 0% interest rate to keep the home affordable for families.

A family of four, for example, would need to generally have a gross yearly income of $29,400-$61,450 to qualify for a Habitat home.

The average monthly payment for a Habitat home is $659.48, or an average sales price of $138,272. The nonprofit does not build new homes that are smaller than a 3-bedroom, 2-bath.

“We’re building communities and paving that path for homeownership in areas where there is opportunity to do so,” said Liz Miller, who runs Habitat’s mortgage services.

In the next five to seven years, Habitat hopes to build out another 250 to 300 homes in the Memphis area, Spencer said.

Chris Reeder Young, newly appointed director of research and evaluation for Habitat, said the nonprofit continually measures its impact on families’ finances.

“We’re saving folks a tremendous amount of money on 0% mortgage,” Young said. “The average Habitat home saves 33% than a house built within the area of the same size. It makes a huge difference in terms of building wealth down the road.”

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.