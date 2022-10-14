ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

The Peach Cobbler Factory brings its cobblers and banana puddings to Collierville

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142Czs_0iYJh86K00

Things are about to get peachy in Collierville.

The Peach Cobbler Factory opened Oct. 15, offering a wide assortment of freshly baked cobblers, banana puddings and cinnamon rolls.

The new sweets shop is located at 930-2 West Poplar Ave., Collierville.

Expect to find 12 flavors of cobblers, 12 flavors of banana puddings and six flavors of cinnamon rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxtWZ_0iYJh86K00

Cobblers are baked fresh daily and come in flavors like Mango Peach, Apple Walnut Raisin and Sweet Potato Pecan.  Served warm in 8-ounce cups, guests have the option of ordering them with a scoop of ice cream on the side.

Banana pudding offerings range from a classic Southern banana pudding with vanilla wafers to a version swirled with Nutella to a Cherry Swirl with plump orchard cherries.

New restaurants: Sneak peek: Limelight ready for the spotlight as Germantown's newest dining destination

Collierville restaurants: SOB restaurant is coming to Collierville. Here's what we know.

Oversized cinnamon rolls come in six flavors and can be “stuffed” with your favorite cobbler.

Signature beverages like Sweet Peachy Tea, Cold Rush Cold-brew Coffee and Strawberry Milk are available to wash down your sweet treat.

How The Peach Cobbler Factory came to Memphis area

Janiel Jackson said she knew she had to bring the concept to her hometown of Collierville when she found out the company was offering franchises. The Peach Cobbler Factory had been a favorite stop for her while in college in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKtDp_0iYJh86K00

She approached her parents, Janie and Otis Jackson, to invest in the business.

“I love The Peach Cobbler Factory because I have a sweet tooth I got from my father,” Jackson said. “When I told him about it, he said, ‘Oh yeah. This is right up my alley.'"

Jackson will run the day-to-day operations of the Collierville shop with managing partner Tiffany McCrary.

Founded in Nashville in 2013 by Tamira and Juan Edgerton, The Peach Cobbler Factory began franchising its concept in 2021. McCrary said The Peach Cobbler Factory currently has 17 operating stores, with more than 100 additional commitments.

Open seven days a week, the Collierville location will have limited seating, with just four tables. Cobblers and puddings are available by special order by the pan or in 4-ounce cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szRpa_0iYJh86K00

If trying to decide what to order on your first visit, Jackson and McCrary shared their favorites.

Jackson recommends the Sweet Potato Pecan Cobbler. “It tastes like Thanksgiving,” she said.

McCrary’s go-to is the Mango Peach Cobbler. “The mango adds a little tartness,” she said. “It gives it a little extra pizzazz.”

Both recommend adding a scoop of ice cream.

Designing Women: Meet the designers behind some of Memphis' most talked about restaurants

Made in Memphis: Pumpkin spice and everything nice: 15 of our favorite Memphis-made fall treats

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

The Peach Cobbler Factory

Where: 930-2 West Poplar Ave., Collierville

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; The Peach Cobbler Factory will officially open at noon Oct. 15.

Online: peachcobblerfactory.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The Peach Cobbler Factory brings its cobblers and banana puddings to Collierville

