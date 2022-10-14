ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County Veterans Day parade is Nov. 12

 3 days ago
The parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot on Gilliam Street, between the Clinton Community Center and the Clinton High School football field.

The parade will start on Gilliam Street, turn right onto West Broad Street, left onto Main Street, pass in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, right on Market Street and end at Cullum Street (right off Market).

All veterans are invited to participate and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans, past, present, and future.

There is no registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact the Parade Coordinator Leon Jaquet @ 865-556-0997 or 865-463-6803 or any American Legion Post #172 member VFW Post #12051 or AMVET Post 2 to pick up a registration form.

Organizers are the Anderson County American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26.

