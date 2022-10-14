'Vote no' signs disappearing in Brighton ahead of November marijuana vote

BRIGHTON — Residents opposed to allowing marijuana stores in the city say people have been stealing their yard signs that urge people to vote "no" on a city ballot proposal up for consideration in November.

"They are stealing the signs as fast as we are putting them up," Dr. Thomas Litzinger said.

While members of the committee say they are being targeted, area police have been unable to confirm that, and noted political yard sign damage and theft appears to be happening at a similar rate to other elections.

"Every time there's political signs that are out there, there's always some that are stolen, some that are damaged, some that are defaced," Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said. "I don't know that we're seeing any more or any less destruction or defacing or theft than we do in any other typical election cycle."

Litzinger and other residents formed a local ballot question committee, Protect Brighton Youth & Community, to oppose a proposal to allow at least two adult-use recreational marijuana stores in the city.

The group distributed lawn signs calling for "NO POT SHOPS IN BRIGHTON," which some residents put up on their lawns and other locations.

Litzinger said he estimates about half of the "vote no" signs have been stolen.

He said he has heard of signs disappearing around Main Street, the Lee Road area and in neighborhoods.

He said he knows of one instance in which a person stealing signs was caught on a resident's home security camera.

"We don't know for sure who is doing it," he said. "But we assume its the proponents."

He said he suspects it could be a "mobilized" effort to remove the signs.

Police receive complaints of yard sign theft

Acting Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta said police have received a few complaints about stolen yard signs.

Pirochta said police have been unable to substantiate allegations that anti-pot signs are being specifically targeted.

He said one individual admitted to stealing signs and put them back.

He said penalties for stealing or damaging political yard signs can vary.

"People have the right to post their stuff, as long as it is on private property or an easement with the owner’s permission," he said. "It’s a democratic process. Regardless of your political view, don’t do it because it’s a crime to damage or steal property that’s not yours."

He said it's a crime to damage them because they have monetary value, and stealing other people's property is larceny.

"As much as it is a (Malicious Destruction of Property)," Murphy said, giving an example of a charge someone could face for defacing signs, "it's virtually impossible to track down the perpetrators and, frankly, investigate every one.

"To some degree, it's just kind of expected when you enter the political world that kind of stuff is going to happen," he said.

Judy Daubenmier, chairperson of the Livingston County Democratic Party, said some yard signs for political candidates have been stolen or defaced.

"We're encouraging people to report them, because it's quite disturbing if you live alone and someone has taken something from you over the night," Daubenmier said.

She said she has heard about people tampering with signs supporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state House candidates and school board candidates.

"My impression is it isn't as intense as the presidential election year," she said. "I think it’s as bad as it usually is."

Meghan Reckling, chairperson of the Livingston County Republican Party, did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.