When will the colors change in the Smokies? It's almost peak leaf-peeping time!

By Brenna McDermott, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
It's almost peak leaf-peeping time in the Great Smoky Mountains.

From radiant reds to brilliant browns, the stunning display of fall colors in the Smokies usually reaches its peak around this time or a little after, starting at the highest elevations and moving down.

Knox News visited the Smokies this week for a preview of what will be another stunning autumn color scape in the mountains.

The exact "peak" of the fall colors is impossible to predict, but we're getting close. Your best bet is to visit the mountains during the last few weeks of October.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is known for its stunning fall colors because of the more than 100 types of trees to be found there, including sugar maple, scarlet oak, and the hickories.

The colors change first at the highest points of elevation and travel down the mountains. The timing also depends on factors like weather.

"Fall foliage is most vibrant when temperatures are in the 70s during the day and drop into the 40s at night," according to a fall foliage forecast from visitmysmokies.com.

Trees including the yellow birch, mountain maple, and pin cherry change early.

For elevations above 4,000 feet, the colors develop around mid-October, according to the National Park Service. Good viewing spots include Clingmans Dome, Foothills Parkway, or Blue Ridge Parkway.

For medium and lower elevations, the colors are best in mid-October through early November, according to the National Park Service. This includes colorful trees like the sweetgum and red maple.

There's a reason fall is a busy time in the Smokies – everyone wants to see the leaves! Expect traffic delays at popular viewing spots like Cades Cove and Newfound Gap Road.

To make the most of the fall colors, the National Park Service recommends scenic drives on Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway. It also suggests stunning hikes on the Appalachian Trail, Oconaluftee River Trail, Look Rock Tower, Sutton Ridge Overlook, and Inspiration Point on Alum Cave Trail.

For mid-October views, Visit Gatlinburg recommends trying easy to moderate hikes through hardwood forests, including Lower Mount Cammerer, Baskins Creek Falls, Little River, Old Settlers, and Porters Creeks Trails.

There are several webcams tracking the beauty of the Smoky Mountains, so you can check out what the leaves look like before you go. You can find those at visitmysmokies.com.

