Knoxville, TN

40 Under 40 class of 2022: Knox News unveils top young professionals list

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Knox News and Knox.biz are proud to announce the 40 Under 40 class of 2022, presented by the Lincoln Memorial University School of Business.

40 Under 40 recognizes outstanding young professionals living and working in the Knoxville area and across East Tennessee. These individuals are making a difference through their professional careers and philanthropic efforts. They are leaders, innovators and achievers with creative ideas and a determination to succeed.

The 2022 class will be featured in the January 2023 edition of Knox.biz magazine.

Remember last year's class: Knox.biz 40 Under 40 class of 2021

Meet the 40 Under 40 class of 2022

Shane Archer : Owner, Grow - A Shane Archer Concept

Robert Barnett : Managing Partner, Green Homes Installations

Kimberly Billings : Director of Merchandise, The Pilot Company

Lauren Bobrowski : Director of DCS Programming, McNabb Center

Torrie Boggs : Director of Community Impact, United Way of Greater Knoxville

Aaron Browning : Deputy Director Parks & Recreation, City of Knoxville

Paige Keisler Collins : Founder and Owner, Mind Body Knox

Allison Comer : Executive Director, Muse Knoxville

Matthew Cross : Founding Partner & CEO, OE Experiences

Ken Easterly : Founder, On The One, Co-Founder, Tessera Dance Theater

Dianne Ezell : Group Leader and R&D Staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ali Fraley : Vice President of Learning & Development, Axle Logistics

Georgi Gardiner : Assistant Professor of Philosophy, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Bryan Goldberg : General Manager, Belfor Property Restoration

Aaron Grunke : CXO, Bitsy, Founder, Survivor Fitness Foundation

Stephanie Hargrove : Senior Project Manager, CDM Smith

Bryan Hill : Principal Planner, Community Development Partners, LLC

Wells Holbrook : Advanced Practice Provider, Dispatch Health

Victoria Holland : Vice President of Operations, KARM Stores

Phillip Hopper : Executive Vice President, Real Estate Powell Auction & Realty

Dale Madden : President, Earthadelic

Kenny Moore : Lead Pastor, Hope Fellowship Church

Joey Natour : Co-owner, Pete's Restaurant

Kashif Nawaz : Multifunctional Building Equipment Scientist and Group Leader, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Whitney Nicely East : President, Knox REIA

Meg Oglesby : Owner, Kustom Kleaning Services LLC

Mital Patel : Managing Partner, TriAmicus Law, PLLC

Dr. Craig Pickett Jr. : Director of Diversity and Inclusion, University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture

Mary Pile : Assistant Product Director, DeRoyal Industries

Catherine Porth : Founder & Chief Advocate, Let Her Speak

Kevin Ramsey : Partner/Co-CEO, Advent Electric, Inc.

Hector Sanchez : Knox County Criminal Court Judge, Division II, Sixth Judicial District, State of Tennessee

Dr. Ryan Schmocker : Surgical Oncologist, Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine

Allison Starnes-Anglea : Director of Career Services, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law

Saray Taylor-Roman : Portrait Master, Business Coach, Taylor-Roman Photography

Yassin Terou : Owner, Yassin's Falafel House

Deanna Unger : Manager of Human Resources, Knoxville Utilities Board

Austin Williams : CEO, Compass

Eboni Winford, PhD, MPH : Director of Research and Health Equity, Cherokee Health Systems

Scott Zech : CEO, Knox Wire Harnesses

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 40 Under 40 class of 2022: Knox News unveils top young professionals list

