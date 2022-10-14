40 Under 40 class of 2022: Knox News unveils top young professionals list
Knox News and Knox.biz are proud to announce the 40 Under 40 class of 2022, presented by the Lincoln Memorial University School of Business.
40 Under 40 recognizes outstanding young professionals living and working in the Knoxville area and across East Tennessee. These individuals are making a difference through their professional careers and philanthropic efforts. They are leaders, innovators and achievers with creative ideas and a determination to succeed.
The 2022 class will be featured in the January 2023 edition of Knox.biz magazine.
Remember last year's class: Knox.biz 40 Under 40 class of 2021
Meet the 40 Under 40 class of 2022
Shane Archer : Owner, Grow - A Shane Archer Concept
Robert Barnett : Managing Partner, Green Homes Installations
Kimberly Billings : Director of Merchandise, The Pilot Company
Lauren Bobrowski : Director of DCS Programming, McNabb Center
Torrie Boggs : Director of Community Impact, United Way of Greater Knoxville
Aaron Browning : Deputy Director Parks & Recreation, City of Knoxville
Paige Keisler Collins : Founder and Owner, Mind Body Knox
Allison Comer : Executive Director, Muse Knoxville
Matthew Cross : Founding Partner & CEO, OE Experiences
Ken Easterly : Founder, On The One, Co-Founder, Tessera Dance Theater
Dianne Ezell : Group Leader and R&D Staff, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Ali Fraley : Vice President of Learning & Development, Axle Logistics
Georgi Gardiner : Assistant Professor of Philosophy, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Bryan Goldberg : General Manager, Belfor Property Restoration
Aaron Grunke : CXO, Bitsy, Founder, Survivor Fitness Foundation
Stephanie Hargrove : Senior Project Manager, CDM Smith
Bryan Hill : Principal Planner, Community Development Partners, LLC
Wells Holbrook : Advanced Practice Provider, Dispatch Health
Victoria Holland : Vice President of Operations, KARM Stores
Phillip Hopper : Executive Vice President, Real Estate Powell Auction & Realty
Dale Madden : President, Earthadelic
Kenny Moore : Lead Pastor, Hope Fellowship Church
Joey Natour : Co-owner, Pete's Restaurant
Kashif Nawaz : Multifunctional Building Equipment Scientist and Group Leader, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Whitney Nicely East : President, Knox REIA
Meg Oglesby : Owner, Kustom Kleaning Services LLC
Mital Patel : Managing Partner, TriAmicus Law, PLLC
Dr. Craig Pickett Jr. : Director of Diversity and Inclusion, University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture
Mary Pile : Assistant Product Director, DeRoyal Industries
Catherine Porth : Founder & Chief Advocate, Let Her Speak
Kevin Ramsey : Partner/Co-CEO, Advent Electric, Inc.
Hector Sanchez : Knox County Criminal Court Judge, Division II, Sixth Judicial District, State of Tennessee
Dr. Ryan Schmocker : Surgical Oncologist, Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
Allison Starnes-Anglea : Director of Career Services, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law
Saray Taylor-Roman : Portrait Master, Business Coach, Taylor-Roman Photography
Yassin Terou : Owner, Yassin's Falafel House
Deanna Unger : Manager of Human Resources, Knoxville Utilities Board
Austin Williams : CEO, Compass
Eboni Winford, PhD, MPH : Director of Research and Health Equity, Cherokee Health Systems
Scott Zech : CEO, Knox Wire Harnesses
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 40 Under 40 class of 2022: Knox News unveils top young professionals list
Comments / 0