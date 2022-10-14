Smokies destination Ober Gatlinburg bought by Sevier County families

Ober Gatlinburg, a destination ski resort and amusement park in the Smokies, has been sold to a group of East Tennessee residents for an undisclosed sum.

The new ownership is being led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, according to a press release. Baker and his wife, Jessi, are entrepreneurs from Sevier County who founded Ole Smoky Distillery in 2010 and Yee-Haw Brewing in 2016.

The group hired Mark Adams, former president and CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, to take over as the attraction's president and CEO, according to the release.

“Gatlinburg is our home,” Baker said in the release. “The vision for Ober Gatlinburg that was laid out by its founder, Claude Anders, is inspirational. He saw that the greatest views of the Smokies exist up there, high above town, and made it someplace special. His sons have carried on his legacy, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their heritage and continuing their vision.”

Kent Anders, the former president and CEO of the ski resort said, "families have been making memories here for over 50 years, and we’re excited to see the opportunities that this transition will offer our guests and employees.”

The resort opened in 1962. Claude Anders built the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway in 1973, then the Anders family took over the ski area lease two years later, according to the release. The tramway was incorporated as Ober Gatlinburg in 1977.

The tramway spans over two miles across the Smoky Mountains, leading to the Mount Harrison ski lodge. The resort offers 10 slopes, as well as rides and shops.