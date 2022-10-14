ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Smokies destination Ober Gatlinburg bought by Sevier County families

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCCP3_0iYJgzox00

Ober Gatlinburg, a destination ski resort and amusement park in the Smokies, has been sold to a group of East Tennessee residents for an undisclosed sum.

The new ownership is being led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, according to a press release. Baker and his wife, Jessi, are entrepreneurs from Sevier County who founded Ole Smoky Distillery in 2010 and Yee-Haw Brewing in 2016.

The group hired Mark Adams, former president and CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, to take over as the attraction's president and CEO, according to the release.

“Gatlinburg is our home,” Baker said in the release. “The vision for Ober Gatlinburg that was laid out by its founder, Claude Anders, is inspirational. He saw that the greatest views of the Smokies exist up there, high above town, and made it someplace special. His sons have carried on his legacy, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their heritage and continuing their vision.”

Kent Anders, the former president and CEO of the ski resort said, "families have been making memories here for over 50 years, and we’re excited to see the opportunities that this transition will offer our guests and employees.”

Yee-Haw Brewing:Knoxville location close to opening

Ole Smokey Distillery:Randall Cobb among dozens of pro athlete investors

The resort opened in 1962. Claude Anders built the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway in 1973, then the Anders family took over the ski area lease two years later, according to the release. The tramway was incorporated as Ober Gatlinburg in 1977.

The tramway spans over two miles across the Smoky Mountains, leading to the Mount Harrison ski lodge. The resort offers 10 slopes, as well as rides and shops.

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBKR

Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving

Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022

Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Look Rock Campground reopens after 9 years closed

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years. The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In […]
TALLASSEE, TN
livability.com

15 Knoxville Festivals You Don’t Want To Miss

From events that celebrate the city to cultural offerings, there’s almost always a festival happening in Knoxville. , is a creative and diverse city, both of which are traits the community celebrates with festivals throughout the year. “People don’t normally think of Knoxville as a culturally diverse place with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy