Rutherford County, TN

Things to do: Spooky fairs, D&D and symphonies this week in Rutherford County

By Toriana Williams
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Fun can be found in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne through paranormal fairs, free concerts, and more from this week until next. Learn about bugs, ghosts, or music at some of the events listed below.

Steam-A-Palooza

This free event for all ages will feature scientists, engineers, and local artists, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about robotics, agriculture, meteorology, and more. Live performances and food trucks will be available as well. Find more information about everything available on the Tennessee Steam website.

Spirit and Paranormal Faire

  • Saturday, Oct. 15
  • noon - 10 p.m.
  • La Vergne Multipurpose Building, 5093 Murfreesboro Road

Hosted by Rutherford County Paranormal Investigations, this fair will have psychics, mediums, tarot card readers, and more for those who are inclined.

Unplugged Gaming

  • Saturday, Oct, 15
  • 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Smyrna Public Library, 400 Enon Springs Road

Join Smyrna Library for a Dungeons and Dragons campaign with premade character sheets and space to play other tabletop and card games. The event is free but for ages 18 and up.

Big Bug Hunt

  • Saturday, Oct. 15
  • 2 - 4 p.m.
  • Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation, 1399 Sam Davis Road

Listen to entomologist Dr. Steve Murphree as he describes insects and other arthropods that can be found at the Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation in Smyrna. Collecting gear will be provided, and this event is free admission and family-friendly.

Symphony Storytime

  • Sunday, Oct, 16
  • 3 - 4 p.m.
  • MTSU School of Music, 1439 Faulkinberry Drive

The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta, a volunteer orchestra, will perform at the Symphony Storytime Fall concert. Authors Antonia Royal-Whitmore and Kory Wells will also be at the show, which is family-friendly and will include poetry and storytelling. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5.

Lantern Parade

  • Thursday, Oct. 20
  • 5:30 - 7 p.m.
  • Discovery Center, 502 South East Broad St.

A Tennessee Steam event, this parade is family-friendly and free. Light up the community with battery-powered paper lanterns and walk along Murfree Spring. Find more information on the Tennessee Steam website.

Barfield Bash Carnival

  • Friday, Oct. 21
  • 5 - 8 p.m.
  • Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Parkway

Visit the park to play games, win prizes and listen to music with the community. Dress up and enter the costume contest too! Sit down for a startling storytime or enjoy the rest of the family fun the event has to offer. This event is free and for all ages.

Home Sweet Home Concert

  • Saturday, Oct. 22
  • 11 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
  • Stones River National Battlefield, 3501 Old Nashville Highway

Celebrate Arts in the Parks at Stones River with local musicians as they perform music that would have been heard during the Civil War. This event is free and family-friendly.

The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

