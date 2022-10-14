ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Nuts for a sweet treat? Bucks County Brittle is returning to Perkasie

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

Standing in her kitchen, stirring a batch of peanut brittle bubbling on the stove, Joanne Moroz had a calmness one wouldn’t expect from a small business owner just three days before her shop’s grand opening.

On Saturday, her business, Bucks County Brittle and More, opens its new storefront on 7 th Street in downtown Perkasie with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 10 a.m., marking its return to town.

Moroz, a Feasterville native, started Bucks County Brittle in 2016, first selling her popular homemade treats at farmers markets, then at festivals and through other shops, before opening her first store on Market Street in 2019. And then the pandemic hit.

She continued selling her brittle through porch pickups thanks to loyal customers until she closed the shop in late 2020, as she shifted the business to wholesale and online retail sales. But Moroz knew she would return.

And now, almost two years later, she’s back and grateful to reopen once again in the community she dearly missed.

“I love Perkasie. The customers are the nicest people I’ve ever met. They are so welcoming and supportive. It’s really a cute small town,” Moroz said.

Of course, her brittle will be the centerpiece, with many varieties to choose from, including customer favorites, Original Peanut and Maple Pecan Bacon; spicy varieties, like smoked Jalepeno and Angry Brittle; and fun seasonal flavors, such as Pumpkin Spice Pecan and Caramel Apple Peanut.

In addition, she will sell her other homemade treats and candy, including cookies, peanut butter pom poms, chocolate-covered Oreos and candied pecans. The shop will also sell chocolate and penny candies and feature products, like embroidered hand towels, wine glasses and mugs, from local vendor, Lillie's Threads.

For subscribers: Will cider making return to Styer Orchards? Here's the plan to restore the old press

For subscribers: Ice cream, coffee, tacos & burgers: 10 new spots in Bucks County to check out this Fall

This next step for Bucks County Brittle further cements the new life Moroz had envisioned years earlier, when she knew she needed a change.

In 2006, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. During her treatment, she started to make peanut brittle, perfecting the recipe and sharing her homemade treats with coworkers who insisted she needed to start selling it. At the time, she laughed off the idea.

But 10 years later, that brittle recipe became her way out. Unhappy with a desk job she found unfulfilling and an unhealthy relationship, Moroz decided to take her life back.

“There comes a point where you have to say that’s enough of that. And it was depressing. I just said to myself there has to me more to life than this,” she said. “I was a single parent I raised my daughter myself, she was grown and married, so it was time to do something for me.”

Bucks County Brittle was a culmination of the strength and courage she gained along the way, pushing her to step of her comfort zone and try new things. Through her business, she was able to realize her dream and feel more like herself.

“It gave me purpose at a time when I needed a purpose,” she said

Moroz credits her close friends for their help and encouragement to get her this far.

“They’ve been my support system, cheerleaders, and therapists every step of the way. I could never have done this without them,” said Moroz.

“I wish I had done this sooner, but everything happens for a reason.”

Go: Bucks County Brittle and More is located at 2 N. 7 th St. in Perkasie; buckscountybrittle.com

More: Take a look inside Perkasie's new Mystic Ways Brewing, a spot that taps into the senses

For subscribers: When will Amazon Fresh open in Bucks? What we know, and don't know

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Nuts for a sweet treat? Bucks County Brittle is returning to Perkasie

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Times

New truck parts store opens in Bristol

Coopersburg & Liberty Kenworth announced the opening of a new truck parts store in Bristol, 200 US-13 (Bristol Pike). The location features a fully stocked retail store and on-site warehouse. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of truck parts and store-to-door delivery service. Liberty Kenworth of Bristol’s footprint is 17,000...
BRISTOL, PA
DELCO.Today

Look No Further Than Clifton Heights for Good Drinks

A mango martini at the Original Clam Tavern in Clifton Heights. The Philadelphia region has plenty of variety when it comes to wetting your whistle, whether it’s a cutting-edge cocktail, a bone-dry wine, or a really good beer. A more traditional no-frill cocktail drinking experience can be found at...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
MONTCO.Today

Ardmore Woman Adopts Rescued Beagle, Surprises Grandchildren

Blue is a rambunctious puppy who enjoys exploring the terrain in his new Ardmore home. But his life wasn’t always easy. He was born as “CND CFY,” the serial number tattooed on the inside of his ear. He’s one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia plant that bred them for research, reports TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
ARDMORE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
PennLive.com

DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Pa. town, hits company with violations

The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals

HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
HATFIELD, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
sauconsource.com

Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy