Good morning, friends. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt, and I love me a road trip. But here's the thing: When I hit the road, I end up with leg cramps and empty Bugles bags and Bucc-ee's coffee cups in the back seat of my car.

For country star Chris Stapleton, a 2013 road trip sparked a record-breaking, award-winning album called "Traveller."

It's a fascinating story that Chris shared with my music writer buddy Matthew Leimkuehler. And it's part of a new Tennessean series called Liner Notes, which dives into the albums that shaped Nashville.

Matt and his music writer pals Marcus K. Dowling and Dave Paulson do some excellent work covering entertainment here. And you can get it all in one nifty weekly newsletter called The Pick, which you can sign up for right here.

Dig into more stories below. Thank you, as always, for reading The Tennessean.