Cullman, AL

Obituary: Shirley Ann BeShears

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

A celebration of life will be held for Shirley Ann BeShears at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Jason Murphree officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wife, mother, Mimi and the original Southern Starlet, Shirley BeShears’s love of life did not come to an end with her death. Shirley passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with aplastic anemia and cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Although her first love was her daughter Candy, Shirley fell madly in love with and married Mitch BeShears, the man who would love her in sickness and health. However, it may only be fair to add that the only man who could do no wrong in Shirley’s eyes is her grandson, Grant Roland.

Becoming a West Point High School majorette in the late 1960s was the spark that ignited Shirley’s love of baton twirling. In fact, her name is synonymous with the Southern Starlets, the school she established to share her lifelong passion for baton twirling and dancing. She also devoted four decades to mentoring and coaching the Cullman High School majorettes and several other school teams throughout the state. In addition to winning national and world competition titles, many of her students have been chosen to be majorettes or dancers at colleges and universities throughout the country. Continuing her legacy of mentoring young women, some of Shirley’s former Southern Starlets are currently head coaches at UAB, Auburn University, and the University of Alabama. Clearly, Shirley has made an impact that is widespread and long-lasting, and she will be missed by so many students, who she inspired to chase their dreams.

She chose the colors red, white and blue for her Southern Starlets because she has always been patriotic. In fact, she cast her last vote from her hospital bed by absentee ballot. However, what may have been her biggest strength was her unshakeable faith. She trusted God for a miracle as she battled her disease. Her doctors will tell you that she was the toughest lady they had ever seen. The fact that she surpassed the life-expectancy of most people with aplastic anemia is a testament to God giving Shirley her miracle. Each extra day with her was a miracle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Dwight Johns; and brother-in-law: Donald Faulkner.

Survivors include her husband: Mitchell BeShears; daughter: Candy Byrd Miller; son-in-law: Jason Miller; grandson: Grant Roland; mother-in-law: Ruth “Nana” BeShears; sisters: Doris Faulkner, Annette Brooks, and Carol Striker; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her medical teams and the staff at CRMC and Vanderbilt University Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please make a financial or blood donation to the American Red Cross.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tony Moore

Tony Moore, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Tony is survived by his mother: Nancy Moore; his brothers: Kenny Wayne Moore and Kevin Lee Hyde; and his sisters: Tracy Lynn Milby and Amy Graveman. Tony was preceded in death by his son: Charles Nathaniel Moore; his father: Charles Earnest Moore; his grandparents: John and Ivelene Holmes and Paul and Lubbie (Jackie) Smith. A celebration of life visitation for Tony will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rebecca Feltman Smith

Rebecca Feltman Smith, 66 of Hartselle, entered into rest on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born on Feb. 29, 1956, in Winston County, Alabama.   Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 1:30 – 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 2. Burial will be at Burdick Cemetery in Houston. Rebecca is survived by her son: Chad (Melissa Hutto) McCay; daughter: Fallon McCay; sister: Kay (Donnie) Nix; grandchildren: Jaden McCay, Taylor McCay, and Elijah Martin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ed “Jabo” and I.V. Feltman; grandson: Cooper McCay; and brother: James Feltman.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ruby Gail Nickelson

Funeral service for Ruby Gail Nickelson, 77, of Vinemont will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, Oct. 18th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Corinth West Cemetery, Bro. Roger White officiating.  Visitation will be Monday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nickelson family. Mrs. Nickelson passed away Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born July 31st, 1945, to James William & Lela Powers Smith.  She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She loved gardening, cooking, and loved flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Loyd Nickelson; sons: Loyd L. Nickelson, Steven Ray Nickelson; grandson: Loyd Burton Nickelson; brothers: Roger Smith, Quinton Smith; sister-in-law: Diane Smith; brother-in-law: Elton Brewer. Survivors include her son: Timothy (Kyleigh) Nickelson; daughters: Reba Gail (Allen) Ramsey, Lisa (Derandy) Walker, Kathy (Richard) Walker, Rebecca (Eugene) Hill; brothers: Bobby Smith, Gary (Martha) Smith, Stanley (Charlotte) Smith; sisters: Faye Brewer, Barbara Perry, Renae (Ron) Simms; sister-in-law: Donna Smith; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerry Freddie Scott

The funeral service for Jerry Freddie Scott, 76, of Cullman will be 12 noon, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be Sunday night, Oct. 16, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home.  Rev. Cory Drummond, Rev. Johnny Freeman and Rev. Roger Hood will officiate the service.  The interment will be at Crosses Chapel Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scott family. Mr. Scott was born May 29, 1946, to Newman C. and Lizzie Bell Russell Scott. He loved restoring old cars and owned several and had many car show friends. ...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Felix Hadley

Felix Hadley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Felix is survived by his sister: Foyce Gregory; his daughters: Crystal Chadwick (Randy Johnson), Valerie Hodges (Shane Freeman); and his grandchildren: Zachary Chadwick,Kaylob Chadwick, Kaiden Hodges & Kinsley Hadley. Felix was preceded in death by his parents: Isaac & Margaret Hadley; his brother: Eugene Hadley; his sisters: Frances Schlosser, Mary Smith & Faith Keaton. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with interment in Baileyton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Christopher Bruce Peak

Memorial service for Christopher Bruce Peak, 39, of Athens will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Tim Aris will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peak family. Christopher passed away Oct. 12th, 2022, at Athens Limestone Hospital.  He was born April 4, 1983, to Bruce Homer and Debra Campbell Peak. He was a hardworking man, dedicated father and loved his family. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Homer and Catherine Peak; grandmother: Joyce Stevens; aunt: Carolyn Godeke. Survivors include his parents: Bruce & Debra Peak; grandfather: James ‘Dickie’ Campbell; soul mate: Conner Garmany; son: Kevin Peak; brothers: Jeremy Peak, Nicholas Peak; uncles: Charles (Raceene) Peak, Benny (Joy) Peak, Brian Peak, Jimmy (Donna) Campbell, Randy Godeke, Tom Evans; aunts: Judy Steipp (Chuck Steipp), Rita (Ralph) Hancock, Holly Nigro, Linda Terry; and a host of cousins, family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to CCCDD Inc., also known as Margaret Jean Jones, 1807 Beech Ave, Cullman, AL 35055.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Allen Sandlin

John Allen Sandlin, 90, of Cold Springs, Alabama passed away at South Hampton Nursing and Rehab in Owens Cross Roads on Oct. 11, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, Alabama. Pastor Allen Speegle, his nephew, will officiate. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service. A military graveside service will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Crane Hill, Alabama. John joined the Air Force in 1953 serving as a flight engineer and flight line supervisor. He also worked for Civil Services in aircraft quality control and retired as...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bonnie Marie O’Conner

Bonnie Marie O’Connor, 72 of Bremen, passed away Oct. 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1950. She was known as “Grandma Bonnie”, “Gammy” and “Amma Bonnie”. She was a grandma to everybody, whether blood or not. She was a light for the family, and she had a smile to light a room. She was always smiling, even in her sleep. She was an amazing person. She was small but mighty, strong and tough. A golden heart we will forever treasure. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Hugh Anglin

Tommy Hugh Anglin, age 67 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Haleyville Health Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Tommy was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Hackleburg, Alabama to Vernon Anglin and Zenny Raper Anglin. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his grandkids. Tommy is survived by his daughter: April Anglin; grandchildren: Emily Cosby and Logan Anglin; and sister: Betty Lolley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon Anglin and Zenny Raper Anglin, and brothers: Billy Anglin, Newell Anglin, and Troy Anglin
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles L. Mewbourn

Funeral Service for Charles L. Mewbourn, age 85, of Vinemont, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Bennett officiating; interment in Emeus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Mewbourn passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 16, 1937, to Grady and Emma Mewbourn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Edna Faye Mewbourn; grandson: Codie Norman; sister: Wynette Scott; and brothers: Bobby Mewbourn and Lendel Mewbourn. Survivors include his children: Vicky (Jenks) Hancock, Kathy McDowell (Randall Perry), Ricky Mewbourn, and Keri Cuyar; grandchildren: Shane (Danielle) McDowell, Mandy McDowell, Jeff (Tonya) Hancock, Amy Hancock, Shannon Garmon, Whitney (Trace) Moody, Savannah (Jonathon) Hollenack, Dylan Pointer, Jonah Lindsey, and Samantha Norman; and great-grandchildren: Autumn, Brody, Noah, Jacob, Sawyer, Ethan, Emma-Grace, Landyn, Cabrey, Eastyn, Enslee, Levi, Bryant, Kade, Jayden, Paisley, Hunter, Tyler, Austin, Jace, Kenzie, London, and Colten; and sisters: Sheila (Lamar) Quinn and Martha Ann Smith.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Geraldine James

Funeral Service for Geraldine James, age 75, will be at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Jared Folks officiating; burial at Cullman Heritage Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. James passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.  She was born Dec. 14, 1946, to Earnest Monroe and Doretha Iza Tidwell. Geraldine was a devoted wife for 58 years, a protective mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a proud Nana to her five grandchildren. She loved her career as a schoolteacher and retired in 2010 from Vinemont Elementary School. She was a very generous person and was diligent in her support of many local and national charities, including Bosom Buddies, Cullman Caring for Kids and Veterans’ support groups.  She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Shirley Tidwell; and brother: Wayne Tidwell. Survivors include her husband: David W. James; daughters: Lisa (Mark) Ellard and Tina (Phillip) Cherry; and grandchildren: David Cherry, Joshua Ellard, Laura Ellard, Jacob Cherry, and Brooke Ellard
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council honors local historian Norman Boone

HANCEVILLE, Ala. –  The Hanceville City Council on Thursday honored local historian and Hanceville High School class of 1969’s Norman Boone. Boone single-handedly uploaded Hanceville High School’s yearbooks from 1948 through 2018 to the internet, ensuring the school’s online footprint for generations to come. The yearbooks can be viewed at www.hancevilleyearbooks.webs.com.   Brenda Carter of the Hanceville Civitan Club requested the usual street closures for Saturday, Dec. 3, and sponsorship from the City of Hanceville for the Cullman County Christmas Parade. The council had $250 earmarked in the FY 2023 budget for the parade and approved its use.  An invoice was approved for...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Henry Self Jr.

Funeral service for Henry Self Jr., 77, of Cullman will be at 12 noon, Thursday, Oct. 13th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Carmel/Berlin Cemetery, Rev. Dudley Brock and Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Self family. Mr. Self passed away Oct. 10th, 2022.  He was born Aug. 18, 1945, to Henry Self Sr. and Alice Hammock Self. He was the owner of Surplus Sales in Berlin and worked for 35 years at Fruehauf Trailer Company.  Henry was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother: William Franklin Self. Survivors include his son: Rickey Self; the mother of his son: Dianne Self Gober; nephew: Christopher (Linda) Self; his beloved dog: Marley; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Truman Elbert Morgan

Truman Elbert Morgan, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Truman was born November 23, 1936, in Cullman, Alabama to John Henry and Ruth May Albright Morgan. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepson: Rickey Witcher. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Survivors are sister: Joyce Shaw; brother: Dennis Morgan; step-daughter: Vickey Shabel; step-son: Shirley Witcher; grandchildren: Keith Witcher, Tammy Holt, Marcie Barton, Mitch (Christy) Witcher, Steven (Kristi) Witcher; several great and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Annie Fisher Oakes

Funeral Services for Annie Fisher Oakes, 91, of Vinemont, will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Reverend Patrick Egan, O.S.B., will officiate the services.  The interment will follow the service in Cullman Heritage Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.  The Rosary will begin at 2:30. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oakes family. Mrs. Oakes was born in England on March 15, 1931, to James & Mary Ellen Stanley Turner.  She came to America in the 1950’s.  She loved her cats, crafting and was an avid knitter. Mrs. Oakes was preceded in death by her parents: James & Mary Ellen Stanley Turner; sister: Shelia. She is survived by her daughters: Margaret (Gary) Lloyd, Christine (Troy) Vest, Patricia (David) Furno, & Lori Fisher; sister: Mary Cooke from England; grandchildren: Matt, Nick, Mark, Robing, Katherine, Sarah, Jennifer, Adam, Elizabeth, Christina and their spouses; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchild.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Gail Bridges

Linda Gail Bridges, age 68 of Haleyville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. She was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Cullman, Alabama to Verlie Moore and Jewell Parker Moore. Mrs. Bridges is survived by her husband: Dale Bridges of Haleyville. The family has chosen cremation and there will be no services. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bridges Family.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Alden Burks

James Alden Burks, age 80, of Holly Pond, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. James was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Cullman, Alabama to Lethie Pearl Butler Burks and Walter Jackson Burks. James is survived by his daughters: Tonya Kordonis, Wendy Kish; his significant other: Jennie Morrow; his grandchildren: Michael Kordonis, John Richards Jr., Karl (Brittany) Kish, Leslie (Isaac) Greer, Ethan Scott, Dion Bazinet, Kelly Sutton; and his great grandchildren: Laila Kordonis, Elena Hauger, Andromeda Hauger, Angel Klingsmith, Elijah Greer, Freya Richards, Brycen Kish. James was preceded in death by his mother: Lethie Pearl Butler Burks; his father: Walter Jackson Burks; his sisters: Opaline Harper, Etsel Robinson, Clovis Hammerick, Judah Faye Gallegos, Opal Burks; his brothers: John Travis Burks, Arthur Burks, William “Al” Burks; and his granddaughter Deanna Kordonis.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Helen Knott

Funeral Service for Helen Knott, age 62, of Crane Hill, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; Burial at New Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Knott passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 31, 1960, in Alabama to John Henry and Rheba JoAnn Harden. She had a great love for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Geraldine Harris; brother: John Henry Harden Jr.; brother: Harold Harden; sister: Harriet Harden; and sister: Holly Harden. Survivors include her husband: Thomas Knott; son: Welsey (Amy) Knott; daughter: Samantha (James) Lansford; grandchildren: Holden Knott, Weston Knott, Riley Lansford, Ethan Lansford; and Katie (Zack) Holt; sister: Hazel Twilley Goodwin; and sister: Henrietta Swafford.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nicholas Scott Phillips

Nicholas “Nick” Scott Phillips, age 53, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Nick was born May 27, 1969, in Covington, Kentucky to Janet A. and Thelbert D. Phillips. Nick is survived by his sister: Nina M. Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; and his brother: Dwight E. Phillips; his nephew: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson; his nephew: Travis Prescott Simpson; his great nephew: Michael A. Simpson; and his niece: Delana S. Moyer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother: Janet A. Phillips; his father: Thelbert D. Phillips; and his brother: Adam T. Phillips. Nick loved life and enjoyed living. He always wanted...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin

Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin age 36 of Vinemont died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.He is survived by his wife: Candace McArthur; daughter: Karry Sandlin; son: Sawyer McArthur; mother: Rejeana Bonnette (Trent); father: Gregory Sandlin (Pam); sisters: Mallorie Hawthorne (Mike), Samantha Wilson (Billy), and Taylor Bonnette; brothers: Jacques Bonnette, Devin Bonnette (Aubrey), and Matt Sawtelle (Julie); grandfather: Adam Hunter (Patricia); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Heath’s life that will begin at 3 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel.
VINEMONT, AL
