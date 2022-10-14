Obituary: Shirley Ann BeShears

A celebration of life will be held for Shirley Ann BeShears at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Jason Murphree officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wife, mother, Mimi and the original Southern Starlet, Shirley BeShears’s love of life did not come to an end with her death. Shirley passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with aplastic anemia and cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Although her first love was her daughter Candy, Shirley fell madly in love with and married Mitch BeShears, the man who would love her in sickness and health. However, it may only be fair to add that the only man who could do no wrong in Shirley’s eyes is her grandson, Grant Roland.

Becoming a West Point High School majorette in the late 1960s was the spark that ignited Shirley’s love of baton twirling. In fact, her name is synonymous with the Southern Starlets, the school she established to share her lifelong passion for baton twirling and dancing. She also devoted four decades to mentoring and coaching the Cullman High School majorettes and several other school teams throughout the state. In addition to winning national and world competition titles, many of her students have been chosen to be majorettes or dancers at colleges and universities throughout the country. Continuing her legacy of mentoring young women, some of Shirley’s former Southern Starlets are currently head coaches at UAB, Auburn University, and the University of Alabama. Clearly, Shirley has made an impact that is widespread and long-lasting, and she will be missed by so many students, who she inspired to chase their dreams.

She chose the colors red, white and blue for her Southern Starlets because she has always been patriotic. In fact, she cast her last vote from her hospital bed by absentee ballot. However, what may have been her biggest strength was her unshakeable faith. She trusted God for a miracle as she battled her disease. Her doctors will tell you that she was the toughest lady they had ever seen. The fact that she surpassed the life-expectancy of most people with aplastic anemia is a testament to God giving Shirley her miracle. Each extra day with her was a miracle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Dwight Johns; and brother-in-law: Donald Faulkner.

Survivors include her husband: Mitchell BeShears; daughter: Candy Byrd Miller; son-in-law: Jason Miller; grandson: Grant Roland; mother-in-law: Ruth “Nana” BeShears; sisters: Doris Faulkner, Annette Brooks, and Carol Striker; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her medical teams and the staff at CRMC and Vanderbilt University Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please make a financial or blood donation to the American Red Cross.