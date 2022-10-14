ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Campbell police investigating shooting

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police sources confirm that Campbell police are investigating a shooting.

One person was shot but it is unclear the location where he was shot. His condition is also unknown at this time.

Campbell police and two ambulances were parked outside of a home in the 200 block of Reed Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. One ambulance pulled off with lights and sirens going.

Police were searching in and around a vehicle in the driveway.

