Tom Cruise's 'Mummy' movie flopped because it wasn't fun, says Brendan Fraser: It 'should be a thrill ride'
Brendan Fraser, star of the 1999 "Mummy" movie, said that Tom Cruise's 2017 reboot wasn't "fun." "'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary," Fraser said. 2017's "Mummy" flopped so badly Universal scrapped plans for a monster-focused shared universe. Tom Cruise's 2017 "Mummy" movie was a...
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
'Samurai Jack's Creepy Haunted House Episode Is an All-Time Horror Banger
If there’s one thing that encapsulates the Halloween spirit more than horror movies, it’s a special spooky-themed episode of your favorite TV show. From your great pumpkins to your treehouses of horror and everything in between, few things in life feel as nostalgic as that one time the show you were watching decided to get really scary out of nowhere. Even in today’s shifting landscape there’s still plenty of episodes to choose from, but few to this day stack up to what many consider to be an all-timer of a creepy childhood experience with the 35th episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack, also known by fans as “Jack and the Haunted House.”
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
The Nun 2 Begins Filming, New Conjuring Movie Debuts in 2023
Filming has begun on The Nun 2. On Saturday, filmmaker James Wan took to social media to share an image from the upcoming next film in The Conjuring Universe, revealing that photography has begun on the sequel in France. The film, which is being directed by Michael Chaves who directed the Conjuring spinoff The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is current set for release in 2023.
10 Best Shows That Aired on Toonami: From 2012-Present
Toonami was a popular television block on Cartoon Network, started in 1997 until its cancelation in 2008. But after just four short years off the air, the block was brought back for Adult Swim. Diving even heavier into it's anime origins, Toonami has been going strong ever since. The original...
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
Who Is the Stranger, Really, on 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.The time has finally come. "Alloyed," the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here at last, and it brought us answers to some of the most asked questions up till now. Did you want to know who Sauron is? Now you do. Did you want to see some actual Rings of Power? Now there are three. What about the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman)? We did also find out more about him, and, although the answer may not be that surprising, there is still more to him than meets the eye... or the nose.
