GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers saw the second half slip away from them as they fell to the Jets 27-10 Sunday at Lambeau Field. A mostly stagnant first quarter saw a lot of punts. Each team punted three times in the first frame. However, towards the end of the first, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a 35-yard gain, setting the team up in Jets’ territory. The Packers would attempt a 46-yard field goal, but it’d be blocked, leaving the game scoreless.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO