Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
numberfire.com
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Packers’ Loss
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any player in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday when the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
Jets' Sauce Gardner trolls Packers fans after upset victory at Lambeau Field
The New York Jets walked the walk and talked the talk against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and Sauce Gardner added insult to injury to the Lambeau fans.
Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back in the win column after a loss in London when the New York Jets arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. This will be no cakewalk: The Jets have won three of their last four games, including road wins over the Browns and Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To Jets, Packers Referee Controversy
The Jets are leading the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, but New York fans aren't thrilled with the referees. A couple of questionable calls (or, rather, no calls) have gone against the Jets. One no-call in particular has gone viral. “Wait, who’d you bet on?” TJ Lang tweeted,...
Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable; Receiver Elevated
Rashan Gary practiced on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will start despite his injured right thumb.
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets Isn’t the Battle of LaFleurs — So They Say
Brothers Matt and Mike LaFleur will be staring at each other across Lambeau Field this weekend. The post Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets Isn’t the Battle of LaFleurs — So They Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WBAY Green Bay
LIVE BLOG: Packers return from London to host other New York team
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-2) return from London to host the New York Jets (3-2) at Lambeau Field. The Packers have won the last three matchups against the Jets. The Packers are 7-0 against AFC teams at Lambeau Field under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Kickoff...
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
Could Broncos' HC and GM be fired before season's end?
League executives are starting to wonder how long the Broncos will tolerate Nathaniel Hackett‘s growing pains. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke with NFL executives, evaluators, and coaches, with many “paint[ing] a bleak picture” of Denver’s outlook with Hackett at the helm. The head coach’s “ability to survive his first season on the job” is being discussed around the NFL, per La Canfora.
WSAW
Jets soar past Packers 27-10
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers saw the second half slip away from them as they fell to the Jets 27-10 Sunday at Lambeau Field. A mostly stagnant first quarter saw a lot of punts. Each team punted three times in the first frame. However, towards the end of the first, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a 35-yard gain, setting the team up in Jets’ territory. The Packers would attempt a 46-yard field goal, but it’d be blocked, leaving the game scoreless.
The Packers’ kryptonite is a Zach Wilson strength
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is equipped to exploit a major hole in the Green Bay Packers defense. On paper, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is stacked. Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and Preston Smith lead a formidable front. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas make up a strong cornerback trio. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage hold things down at safety. At linebacker, the Packers have a reigning All-Pro in De’Vondre Campbell.
