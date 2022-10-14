ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets, Packers Referee Controversy

The Jets are leading the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, but New York fans aren't thrilled with the referees. A couple of questionable calls (or, rather, no calls) have gone against the Jets. One no-call in particular has gone viral. “Wait, who’d you bet on?” TJ Lang tweeted,...
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: Packers return from London to host other New York team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-2) return from London to host the New York Jets (3-2) at Lambeau Field. The Packers have won the last three matchups against the Jets. The Packers are 7-0 against AFC teams at Lambeau Field under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Kickoff...
Pro Football Rumors

Could Broncos' HC and GM be fired before season's end?

League executives are starting to wonder how long the Broncos will tolerate Nathaniel Hackett‘s growing pains. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke with NFL executives, evaluators, and coaches, with many “paint[ing] a bleak picture” of Denver’s outlook with Hackett at the helm. The head coach’s “ability to survive his first season on the job” is being discussed around the NFL, per La Canfora.
WSAW

Jets soar past Packers 27-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers saw the second half slip away from them as they fell to the Jets 27-10 Sunday at Lambeau Field. A mostly stagnant first quarter saw a lot of punts. Each team punted three times in the first frame. However, towards the end of the first, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a 35-yard gain, setting the team up in Jets’ territory. The Packers would attempt a 46-yard field goal, but it’d be blocked, leaving the game scoreless.
Jets X-Factor

The Packers’ kryptonite is a Zach Wilson strength

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is equipped to exploit a major hole in the Green Bay Packers defense. On paper, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is stacked. Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and Preston Smith lead a formidable front. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas make up a strong cornerback trio. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage hold things down at safety. At linebacker, the Packers have a reigning All-Pro in De’Vondre Campbell.
