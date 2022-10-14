ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

vinlove.net

Hanoians flock to the streets to enjoy the autumn weather

Phan Dinh Phung Street, the Old Quarter… is crowded all day long when Hanoians of all ages gather to have breakfast, drink coffee and take pictures on a beautiful autumn day. Hanoi is entering the most beautiful time of the year. The weather in autumn is cool, white clouds,...
ENVIRONMENT
vinlove.net

The “virtual living” spots as beautiful as movies have been around for a long time in Vung Tau, but now they are emerging again

Do you have enough photos of the recent “fever” places in Vung Tau?. Not only located near Ho Chi Minh City, the convergence of many special dishes, but Vung Tau city in particular and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province in general also have countless “genuine – smooth” check-in points such as Nghinh Phong cape, hills. Pig, Bach Dinh … Recently, Vung Tau continues to make young people “wobble” with a series of old places that are emerging again, the photos are equally beautiful. If you often travel to Vung Tau but do not know these places, please arrange a day to explore all of them!
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

10 “rooftops” become the best cloud-hunting spots in Vietnam

The appearance and existence of clouds like sunrise or sunset, we can only enjoy when there is a suitable time and space. Therefore, hunting clouds also become rare moments that everyone cherishes and looks forward to enjoying once in a lifetime. The most famous and ideal places to hunt for...
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?

Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
WORLD
vinlove.net

Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu

Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinlove.net

Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world

Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Four famous noodle dishes of Hue

In addition to beef pork vermicelli, mussel vermicelli, turmeric vermicelli with pork heart, are also specialties of the ancient capital that many diners want to enjoy. In addition to the mausoleums and historical attractions, Hue also attracts tourists with its diverse and easy-to-eat cuisine. Here are the noodle dishes that are often mentioned by many people when talking about the cuisine of this place.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinlove.net

Famous specialties in Phu Tho cost 7$ / kg, eat fleshy, greasy, and nutritious

Live silkworms are great nutritious food, with a rich and greasy taste, so many people in Ha Thanh are looking to buy them. The image of a silkworm releasing its cocoon to weave cloth is very familiar to Vietnamese people. And many people know that silkworm is a great tonic dish, advertised by many sales addresses as better than velvet ginseng, rich in nutrients, so many consumers order to enjoy it.
ASIA
Allrecipes.com

Homemade Smash Burgers

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat...
RECIPES
vinlove.net

Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street

A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of ​​Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vinlove.net

Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists

The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi named Christmas retailer of the year as it unveils festive range

Aldi has once again been crowned Christmas Retailer of the Year at the industry-renowned Quality Food Awards (QFA), marking its third win in as many years. The supermarket also picked up a further 48 awards and commendations for its 2022 Christmas offering, including the Best Mince Pies and Best Pigs in Blankets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vinlove.net

Long Vang Cape is for those who love to explore

QUANG NINH – Long Vang Cape in Dong Rui commune, Tien Yen district, is a tourist attraction that still has its pristine appearance, with golden sand gently rippling under people’s feet. Long Vang Cape is a sandy beach about 4 km from the shore and nearly 20 hectares...
WORLD

