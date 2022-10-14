Read full article on original website
A noodle shop for 35 years, selling more than 100kg of snails every day in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Co Hue snail vermicelli is popular with diners because of the traditional, standard-flavored broth. Every day, the shop sells hundreds of bowls, and the staff does not stop working. Co Hue snail noodle shop located on Dang Dung street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi has been around for 35 years. The...
Traveling Vietnam by motorbike from a Western perspective: An experience worth trying!
Motorcycles are really the optimal means of travel in Vietnam, where there are many beautiful sights and delicious food, according to the writer of thetravel.com. Motorcycles are probably the most perfect choice when traveling to Vietnam, commented writer Sara Capanna of thetravel.com. Motorbikes are a popular means of transport for...
Hanoians flock to the streets to enjoy the autumn weather
Phan Dinh Phung Street, the Old Quarter… is crowded all day long when Hanoians of all ages gather to have breakfast, drink coffee and take pictures on a beautiful autumn day. Hanoi is entering the most beautiful time of the year. The weather in autumn is cool, white clouds,...
The “virtual living” spots as beautiful as movies have been around for a long time in Vung Tau, but now they are emerging again
Do you have enough photos of the recent “fever” places in Vung Tau?. Not only located near Ho Chi Minh City, the convergence of many special dishes, but Vung Tau city in particular and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province in general also have countless “genuine – smooth” check-in points such as Nghinh Phong cape, hills. Pig, Bach Dinh … Recently, Vung Tau continues to make young people “wobble” with a series of old places that are emerging again, the photos are equally beautiful. If you often travel to Vung Tau but do not know these places, please arrange a day to explore all of them!
10 “rooftops” become the best cloud-hunting spots in Vietnam
The appearance and existence of clouds like sunrise or sunset, we can only enjoy when there is a suitable time and space. Therefore, hunting clouds also become rare moments that everyone cherishes and looks forward to enjoying once in a lifetime. The most famous and ideal places to hunt for...
Review of the most famous and crowded night markets in Binh Duong
You are looking for yourself at the night markets in Binh Duong to enjoy shopping and explore the culinary paradise here. So let’s refer to the most famous and bustling night markets in Binh Duong below!. The famous night markets in Binh Duong. Here are the most famous and...
What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?
Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
A Group of friends in Saigon take free wedding albums and dream wedding photos for people with disabilities
Mr. Tran Khac Huynh, 57 years old, has connected studios to sponsor wedding gowns, and makeup and has taken free wedding albums for nearly 100 disabled couples in the past 6 years. Mr. Tran Khac Huynh, 57 years old (wearing a bandana) in District 10 is a longtime photographer. During...
Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu
Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world
Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
Visit the Temple of Hung Kings in Can Tho for sightseeing and admire the unique architecture
Not many people know that in Can Tho, there is also a temple of King Hung that attracts tourists thanks to its unique architecture. If you are planning to visit the temple of King Hung Can Tho to visit and worship, please refer to the following article with Vinlove specifically.
Four famous noodle dishes of Hue
In addition to beef pork vermicelli, mussel vermicelli, turmeric vermicelli with pork heart, are also specialties of the ancient capital that many diners want to enjoy. In addition to the mausoleums and historical attractions, Hue also attracts tourists with its diverse and easy-to-eat cuisine. Here are the noodle dishes that are often mentioned by many people when talking about the cuisine of this place.
Famous specialties in Phu Tho cost 7$ / kg, eat fleshy, greasy, and nutritious
Live silkworms are great nutritious food, with a rich and greasy taste, so many people in Ha Thanh are looking to buy them. The image of a silkworm releasing its cocoon to weave cloth is very familiar to Vietnamese people. And many people know that silkworm is a great tonic dish, advertised by many sales addresses as better than velvet ginseng, rich in nutrients, so many consumers order to enjoy it.
Review of delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon, super fresh food, super affordable prices
Are you looking for delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon to enjoy delicious and attractive grilled dishes with your relatives and friends? Let’s review the most famous and delicious places to eat in Ho Chi Minh City below. The most famous delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon. Here are the most...
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street
A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists
The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Long Vang Cape is for those who love to explore
QUANG NINH – Long Vang Cape in Dong Rui commune, Tien Yen district, is a tourist attraction that still has its pristine appearance, with golden sand gently rippling under people’s feet. Long Vang Cape is a sandy beach about 4 km from the shore and nearly 20 hectares...
