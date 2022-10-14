Do you have enough photos of the recent “fever” places in Vung Tau?. Not only located near Ho Chi Minh City, the convergence of many special dishes, but Vung Tau city in particular and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province in general also have countless “genuine – smooth” check-in points such as Nghinh Phong cape, hills. Pig, Bach Dinh … Recently, Vung Tau continues to make young people “wobble” with a series of old places that are emerging again, the photos are equally beautiful. If you often travel to Vung Tau but do not know these places, please arrange a day to explore all of them!

TRAVEL ・ 1 HOUR AGO