Chicopee, MA

Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road

DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Munch Leads Lenox Girls Past Southwick

LENOX, Mass. – Aliza Munch scored in the first five minutes and finished with a pair of goals to lead the Lenox girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Southwick on Friday. Medeja Rudzinskaite had a goal and an assist, and Hailey Tobler set up a goal for Lenox, which lost, 1-0, to Southwick earlier this season.
LENOX, MA
Mahar Boys Top Lenox

ORANGE, Mass. – Gavin Sullivan and Dominic Whitman scored two goals apiece Friday to lead the Mahar boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Lenox. Ian Bridges scored a goal and set up a score from Kemp Stites for the Millionaires. Lenox (2-9) goes to Frontier on Monday.
LENOX, MA
Drury Girls Blast Hampden Charter

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hannah Lacasse had a first-half hat trick Friday to lead the Drury girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hampden Charter. Madison Saunders scored a pair of goals, and Ashlyn Hayden, Brooke Bishop and Hailey Kingsley each found the back of the net. Bishop split...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Belchertown Volleyball Outlasts Lenox in Five Sets

LENOX, Mass. – Hailey Armold had a strong all around game for the Lenox volleyball team in a five-set loss to Belchertown on Friday. Armold recorded 13 digs to go with five aces and five kills in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 loss. “Her numerous sacrifices may have...
LENOX, MA
Schwab, Wildcats Top Mount Greylock in Five Sets

LEE, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 36 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team pulled out a five-set win over Mount Greylock. Karalynn Hopkins had 12 kills to go with 19 digs and nine aces in the 25-11, 22-25, 8-25, 25-23, 17-15 win. MaKayla Schuerer passed out 25...
LEE, MA
Hoosac Valley Girls Tie Smith Academy

HATFIELD, Mass. -- Tia Kareh converted a direct kick from 30 yards in the second half to give the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team a 1-1 tie with Smith Academy on Saturday. Smith Academy scored on a counter midway through a first half in which the Hurricanes had the better of play.
CHESHIRE, MA
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass

UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
AMHERST, MA
Pittsfield Deadline Extended for Halloween Parade

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that the application deadline for the Halloween Parade has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 20. This year's parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 on Tyler St. The entry form...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
PITTSFIELD, MA
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA

