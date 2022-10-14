Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield football explodes for nine touchdowns in 69-20 win over Norwich
The Springfield College football team had its third consecutive win by 40-plus points when the Pride defeated Norwich 69-20 on Saturday afternoon at Stagg Field. This came after they lost two of their first three games of the season. “The kids have been working really hard,” said Springfield head coach...
iBerkshires.com
Munch Leads Lenox Girls Past Southwick
LENOX, Mass. – Aliza Munch scored in the first five minutes and finished with a pair of goals to lead the Lenox girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Southwick on Friday. Medeja Rudzinskaite had a goal and an assist, and Hailey Tobler set up a goal for Lenox, which lost, 1-0, to Southwick earlier this season.
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Top Lenox
ORANGE, Mass. – Gavin Sullivan and Dominic Whitman scored two goals apiece Friday to lead the Mahar boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Lenox. Ian Bridges scored a goal and set up a score from Kemp Stites for the Millionaires. Lenox (2-9) goes to Frontier on Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Drury Girls Blast Hampden Charter
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hannah Lacasse had a first-half hat trick Friday to lead the Drury girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hampden Charter. Madison Saunders scored a pair of goals, and Ashlyn Hayden, Brooke Bishop and Hailey Kingsley each found the back of the net. Bishop split...
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
iBerkshires.com
Belchertown Volleyball Outlasts Lenox in Five Sets
LENOX, Mass. – Hailey Armold had a strong all around game for the Lenox volleyball team in a five-set loss to Belchertown on Friday. Armold recorded 13 digs to go with five aces and five kills in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 loss. “Her numerous sacrifices may have...
iBerkshires.com
Schwab, Wildcats Top Mount Greylock in Five Sets
LEE, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 36 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team pulled out a five-set win over Mount Greylock. Karalynn Hopkins had 12 kills to go with 19 digs and nine aces in the 25-11, 22-25, 8-25, 25-23, 17-15 win. MaKayla Schuerer passed out 25...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Girls Tie Smith Academy
HATFIELD, Mass. -- Tia Kareh converted a direct kick from 30 yards in the second half to give the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team a 1-1 tie with Smith Academy on Saturday. Smith Academy scored on a counter midway through a first half in which the Hurricanes had the better of play.
Thomas Wadas scores late penalty as No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 1 Belchertown
BELCHERTOWN —After falling to Belchertown earlier this year, No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer returned the favor against the No. 1 Orioles in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
hockeyjournal.com
College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass
UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
Power outages overnight affect thousands of Westhampton, Easthampton homes
Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather.
Doors Open Holyoke opens doors to hidden places across the city
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Deadline Extended for Halloween Parade
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that the application deadline for the Halloween Parade has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 20. This year's parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 on Tyler St. The entry form...
iBerkshires.com
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
