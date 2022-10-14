Read full article on original website
‘They are brutal’: New Zealand trounce Wales at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions and tournament hosts New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 56-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday to lock up the top spot in Pool A and a place in the quarter-finals along with England and Canada. Prolific winger Portia Woodman and 18-year-old centre Sylvia Brunt both crossed...
Kangaroos kick away from Fiji in eight-try trouncing at Rugby League World Cup
Australia defeated Fiji 42-8 in their RLWC round one clash at Leeds with Harry Grant and Cameron Munster masterminding an eight-try victory
Rugby League World Cup: Australia beats Fiji 42-8 – as it happened
Australia overcame an early scare to run away with their first game of the Rugby League World Cup
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA・
Intrigue and upsets on the menu as T20 World Cup begins in Australia
Injuries, recoveries, surprising selections, awe-inspiring feats with bat, ball and in the field, on-pitch controversy and off-field scandal: as the world’s elite cricketers have gathered in Australia over the last couple of weeks all of these boxes have been ticked – and the T20 World Cup has not even started.
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
BBC
Scotland & Wales both book a place at Netball World Cup in Cape Town
Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow. The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second. Northern Ireland were third,...
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters
Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Moving on to the knockouts ☺️#WALvNZL | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/aaHqeloVmO— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 16, 2022Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the...
Rugby League World Cup starts with shambles as PA system goes out before England opener leaving Kaiser Chiefs red faced
KAISER CHIEFS frontman Ricky Wilson was forced to keep the crowd entertained at the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. That’s after the public address system BROKE at St James’ Park. The embarrassing incident occurred just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa which the hosts won...
SkySports
England edged out France in battle the hard way at Rugby World Cup - but was exactly what they needed
England's win over France was a battle of attrition. I don't think I have seen a game as close as that in a long, long time for the Red Roses - but it's exactly what they needed at this stage of the World Cup. It might have been England's 11th...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV
England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
BBC
Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony
Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
BBC
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Zebre (Sat)
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:15 BST and later on demand. Wales centre Scott Williams...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka with 55-run win as tournament begins with upset
Sri Lanka slumped to a shock 55-run defeat to Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup with the 2014 champions crumbling in a chase of 164 in Geelong. Sri Lanka, viewed as the strong favourites to win Group A and advance to England's Super 12 pool after triumphing at the recent Asia Cup, were rolled for 108 in exactly 19 overs as Namibia pulled off a famous victory.
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
Gareth Southgate 'set to receive bonus of £4million if he wins the World Cup with England in Qatar' with figure almost three times as much as he would have received in 2018
Gareth Southgate is reportedly set for a bonus of £4million if he guides England to World Cup glory in Qatar. According to The Sun, Southgate is being offered almost three times as much as the £1.5million which he would have received if England had won the 2018 World Cup.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Format, favourites, players to watch - all you need to know
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Just 11 months on from Australia's crowning as world champions, the eighth men's T20 World Cup begins on Sunday. With no...
