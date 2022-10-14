ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
Intrigue and upsets on the menu as T20 World Cup begins in Australia

Injuries, recoveries, surprising selections, awe-inspiring feats with bat, ball and in the field, on-pitch controversy and off-field scandal: as the world’s elite cricketers have gathered in Australia over the last couple of weeks all of these boxes have been ticked – and the T20 World Cup has not even started.
Scotland & Wales both book a place at Netball World Cup in Cape Town

Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow. The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second. Northern Ireland were third,...
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Moving on to the knockouts ☺️#WALvNZL | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/aaHqeloVmO— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 16, 2022Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the...
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV

England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Zebre (Sat)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:15 BST and later on demand. Wales centre Scott Williams...
T20 World Cup: Namibia stun Sri Lanka with 55-run win as tournament begins with upset

Sri Lanka slumped to a shock 55-run defeat to Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup with the 2014 champions crumbling in a chase of 164 in Geelong. Sri Lanka, viewed as the strong favourites to win Group A and advance to England's Super 12 pool after triumphing at the recent Asia Cup, were rolled for 108 in exactly 19 overs as Namibia pulled off a famous victory.
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
