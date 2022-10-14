Read full article on original website
Related
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
PETS・
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
travelawaits.com
Scientists Hopeful One Of The Best Preserved Dinosaurs In The World Was Just Discovered In Canada
It’s one thing for scientists to discover dinosaur fossils, but a “dinosaur mummy” with fossilized skin is something else altogether. In fact, finding a dinosaur skeleton with fossilized skin textured like a basketball is probably a once-in-a-lifetime discovery. Indeed, when he first saw a newly discovered specimen...
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber
It is thought to be between 35 and 47 million years old.
In 'bizarre behavior,' New Zealand penguins lay one egg, reject it, and then lay another. Now, scientists know why.
Erect-crested penguins commonly perform a practice that's rare in birds: They lay an egg only to reject it, to ensure the survival of a second, bigger egg. Researchers finally cracked the case of this odd behavior.
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
natureworldnews.com
New Found Fossil in Australia Could be the World's Largest Bird Species to Ever Walked the Earth
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
natureworldnews.com
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
A Giraffe Was Killed by Lightning. Predators Refused To Feast for Two Days
Images of the dead giraffe were taken by AnneMarie Scheepers who said she was told animals avoid the carcass as it excretes poison after the strike.
vinlove.net
Traveling Vietnam by motorbike from a Western perspective: An experience worth trying!
Motorcycles are really the optimal means of travel in Vietnam, where there are many beautiful sights and delicious food, according to the writer of thetravel.com. Motorcycles are probably the most perfect choice when traveling to Vietnam, commented writer Sara Capanna of thetravel.com. Motorbikes are a popular means of transport for...
vinlove.net
10 “rooftops” become the best cloud-hunting spots in Vietnam
The appearance and existence of clouds like sunrise or sunset, we can only enjoy when there is a suitable time and space. Therefore, hunting clouds also become rare moments that everyone cherishes and looks forward to enjoying once in a lifetime. The most famous and ideal places to hunt for...
vinlove.net
No need to go far, even in the North there are “lonely” trees that make young people fall in love
Lonely trees standing alone in the middle of the vast sky are the dreamy virtual coordinates loved by many. Taking pictures with trees standing alone seems to have become a hobby, a hobby of young people. Referring to the “lonely tree” people immediately think of the pine tree in Da Lat or the heart tree of An Giang. However, even in the northern region of Vietnam, there are also tree stumps standing alone in the middle of the vast landscape, becoming the favorite virtual coordinates of young people who are passionate about searching for new skies.
Gizmodo
Researchers Race to Preserve Centuries-Old Carvings on Australian Boab Trees
After two years of fieldwork, a group of researchers and First Nations Australians have announced the discovery of centuries-old carvings on 12 boab trees in Australia’s Tanami Desert. Carvings on boabs were first reported in the mid-19th century, but they weren’t investigated thoroughly until a century later. The carvings...
Comments / 0