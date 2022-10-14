ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
Terry Mansfield

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
vinlove.net

10 “rooftops” become the best cloud-hunting spots in Vietnam

The appearance and existence of clouds like sunrise or sunset, we can only enjoy when there is a suitable time and space. Therefore, hunting clouds also become rare moments that everyone cherishes and looks forward to enjoying once in a lifetime. The most famous and ideal places to hunt for...
vinlove.net

No need to go far, even in the North there are “lonely” trees that make young people fall in love

Lonely trees standing alone in the middle of the vast sky are the dreamy virtual coordinates loved by many. Taking pictures with trees standing alone seems to have become a hobby, a hobby of young people. Referring to the “lonely tree” people immediately think of the pine tree in Da Lat or the heart tree of An Giang. However, even in the northern region of Vietnam, there are also tree stumps standing alone in the middle of the vast landscape, becoming the favorite virtual coordinates of young people who are passionate about searching for new skies.
Gizmodo

Researchers Race to Preserve Centuries-Old Carvings on Australian Boab Trees

After two years of fieldwork, a group of researchers and First Nations Australians have announced the discovery of centuries-old carvings on 12 boab trees in Australia’s Tanami Desert. Carvings on boabs were first reported in the mid-19th century, but they weren’t investigated thoroughly until a century later. The carvings...
