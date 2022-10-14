ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

