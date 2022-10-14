Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
wbrc.com
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
wbrc.com
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
wbrc.com
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
Alabama attorney general demands documents from Birmingham Water Works Board on finances, officers
The state attorney general’s office is reportedly demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over several documents on the organization’s finances, among other records. Olivia Martin, chief of the Consumer Interest Division for Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, ordered the embattled board to send her documents showing the...
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
Birmingham Water Works board considering rate increase; billing issue response coming
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) has scheduled a public hearing November 9 where customers can comment on proposed rate increases before BWWB announces next year’s budget. The...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
wbrc.com
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
ABC 33/40 News
Trans teen who committed suicide 'boldly' stepped 'in front of a tractor-trailer,' professor says
ANAHEIM, Calif. (TND) — A professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) is facing fierce backlash for describing a transgender youth's suicide as "bold" at a national conference. The comments from Dr. Morissa Ladinsky came during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics national conference, and were highlighted...
birminghamtimes.com
Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
wbrc.com
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville. The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.
wbrc.com
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
