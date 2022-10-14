ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fred Jones Family Foundation gifts Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation grant for a ‘gathering place’ for scientists, staff, patients and guests

The Fred Jones Family Foundation this week announced the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) as the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift recipient. The $75,000 grant will be used to fund improvements to OMRF’s central courtyard, including the creation of a sculpture celebrating the foundation’s scientific achievements. Courtyard...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma State drops out of AP Top 10 after loss to TCU

The Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped out of the Associated Press Top 10 following their loss Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs won the battle of the unbeaten Big 12 teams, winning 43-40 in double overtime. TCU overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Cowboys in overtime.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
NORMAN, OK
Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
SAPULPA, OK
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

