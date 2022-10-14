Read full article on original website
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
city-sentinel.com
Fred Jones Family Foundation gifts Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation grant for a ‘gathering place’ for scientists, staff, patients and guests
The Fred Jones Family Foundation this week announced the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) as the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift recipient. The $75,000 grant will be used to fund improvements to OMRF’s central courtyard, including the creation of a sculpture celebrating the foundation’s scientific achievements. Courtyard...
KOCO
Oklahoma State drops out of AP Top 10 after loss to TCU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped out of the Associated Press Top 10 following their loss Saturday against TCU in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs won the battle of the unbeaten Big 12 teams, winning 43-40 in double overtime. TCU overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Cowboys in overtime.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, AAA discuss dangers of roadside jobs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency responders, including law enforcement and AAA, do their jobs every day on the side of some of Oklahoma's busiest roads. Their jobs continue to be life-threatening because drivers break the law by not moving over. KOCO 5's Alexandria Williams spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KOCO
Oklahoma Ford Gameday: Cowboys look to stay unbeaten; OU aims to end losing streak
It's a big college football Saturday for Oklahoma State and OU. The Cowboys look to improve to 6-0 during a battle of unbeaten teams in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma State takes on the TCU Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game on KOCO 5. The Sooners, however,...
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
Post Register
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
