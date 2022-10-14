ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

NJ.com

Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16

Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line

One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
NEWARK, NJ
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge

Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police seek help locating man last seen in August

Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
