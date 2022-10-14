Read full article on original website
Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16
Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Roxbury shocks Delbarton — MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS.
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview

Boys Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round recaps for Oct. 14
Brandon Silveira recorded five saves to guide fifth-seeded East Brunswick to a 2-0 shutout win over 12th-seeded North Brunswick in the opening round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in East Brunswick. The Bears play fourth-seeded St. Joseph Metuchen in the next round on Tuesday. Nathan Lopez and Joseph Carbone...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates crack KenPom Top 50; Jared Rhoden’s next stop; Naas Cunningham update
Shaheen Holloway introductory news conference at Seton Hall — TheKenPom rankings are out and Seton Hall is ranked inside the Top 50 at No. 48. That’s two spots higher than Rutgers at 50. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line
One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
After 3 decades of selling Bibles, N.J. bookstore owner is ready for her next chapter
Like many small businesses, Andrea Rizzuto’s one-woman operation, the Churchtown Book & Gift Shoppe in Pennsville, didn’t have a prayer when COVID-19 crippled commerce in early 2020. The Salem County store reopened for a short time after the lockdown and even conducted a GoFundMe campaign to try to...
BetMGM bonus code: Bet $1,000 risk-free Sunday night on Cowboys vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate in Week 6 closes with a highly-anticipated matchup and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a bettor’s ticket to up to...
Jersey Shore church saved from demolition as city weighs future of Gothic ‘work of art’
Just blocks from the boardwalk of one of the Jersey Shore’s most visited beaches, the Holy Spirit Church towers over Asbury Park as a vestige of another age. Almost as old as the city itself, the 142-year-old Catholic church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and is filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.
Eagles move to 6-0: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry come up big in 26-17 win over Cowboys | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was running stride for stride with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush thought he could get the ball to Gallup and zipped the pass over the middle of the field.
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
The 6-0 Eagles are for real; not playoff-ready, for sure, but right now, nobody’s better | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Even though I picked the Eagles to win their Sunday night showdown against Dallas, I have lived in the Philly area a very long time, and I have absorbed its fatalistic nature in my DNA. By game time I had convinced myself that what you saw unfold at...
