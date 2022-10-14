Read full article on original website
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence and Douglas County voters: Here’s what to know to vote in the Nov. 8 election
There are local, state and national races on the ballot for Kansas’ Nov. 8 election, plus two more constitutional amendments and a question about expanding Douglas County’s government to add two additional commissioners. Here’s what Lawrence and Douglas County voters should know. How can I register to...
WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called. “We got involved because […]
Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
WIBW
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
WIBW
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
WIBW
YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence. Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
WIBW
Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian. The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
WIBW
WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City
WIBW

WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City
Riley County Arrest Report October 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. JUSTIN LEE NEWTON, 27, Fort...
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
KVOE
Kansas governor appearing in Emporia next week
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is making a stop in Emporia early next week. The governor will headline a fundraiser at the Emporia Arts Center from 5:30-7 pm Monday. A Democrat, Kelly is running for a second term as governor. Her opponents are current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, along with Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
