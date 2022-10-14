ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

KVOE

Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called. “We got involved because […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence. Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian. The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. JUSTIN LEE NEWTON, 27, Fort...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas governor appearing in Emporia next week

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is making a stop in Emporia early next week. The governor will headline a fundraiser at the Emporia Arts Center from 5:30-7 pm Monday. A Democrat, Kelly is running for a second term as governor. Her opponents are current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, along with Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
EMPORIA, KS

