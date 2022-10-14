ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Citrus County Chronicle

Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints offense stalls as New Orleans loses late lead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans' starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions against Cincinnati on Sunday, allowing the Bengals to take a late lead and hold on for a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Higgins active, Olave scratched for Bengals-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been activated and Saints leading receiver Chris Olave has been scratched for Cincinnati's game at New Orleans on Sunday. The Saints secondary received a boost with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being activated after the club listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report because of knee soreness that limited his participation in practice throughout the week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Brissett, Browns handed most lopsided loss of season by Pats

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, the defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued.
NFL

