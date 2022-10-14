NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans' starting quarterback job. But the Saints offense stalled on the final two possessions against Cincinnati on Sunday, allowing the Bengals to take a late lead and hold on for a 30-26 victory over New Orleans that could clear the way for Jameis Winston’s return against Arizona on Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO