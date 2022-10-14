ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodlawn Marketplace is back in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Woodlawn Marketplace is now a permanent part of Birmingham. According to information from REV Birmingham, the marketplace is here to stay and its grand opening is Saturday, Oct. 15. The marketplace, located at 5530 1st Avenue South, began as a pop-up shop experience last fall.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham announces new trash bin system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Friday the launch of a new uniform garbage cart system for residential homes across the city. The city said 100,000 garbage carts were purchased to create a more efficient and effective household garbage pick up system. Each Birmingham residential household...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham

The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Some Birmingham City Councilors Not Immune to Gun Violence

(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) Even elected officials who live in their communities are not immune to the gun violence. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander, a lifelong Birmingham resident who represents District 7, which encompasses southwestern Birmingham neighborhoods that include Oxmoor, Garden Highlands and Powderly, said she’s become aware of her surroundings, especially since her 39-year-old son, who survived a robbery, was shot in 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wbrc.com

Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday. Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics. The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

