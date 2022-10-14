Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Tallahassee's Bond Community Health Center honors its most seasoned caregiver
The Capital City recognized a very special caregiver on Saturday. The Bond Community Health Center, its staff, community members and local elected officials honored the patient navigator everyone knows as Mother Stanley. Bond CEO Dr. Temple Robinson said, at the age of 86, Janice Stanley interacts with patients like no...
wfsu.org
Florida's first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee's Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee's Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon cutting for the unique residence took place on October 14. The outside and inside walls of the just-over-1,400 square foot structure were built up in layers of concrete, laid...
wfsu.org
Leon County Commission candidates Paula DeBoles Johnson and David O'Keefe talk housing, development, Amazon
Three-term Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier is leaving her District 5 seat to run for mayor. Now the race comes down to a run-off between Paula DeBoles Johnson, a county employee, and David O’Keefe, formerly the chief financial officer at WFSU, who gave up his job to run for office.
