Read full article on original website
Related
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry. A cold front...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue holds Family Fun Day
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - October is Fire Prevention Month and Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue held its second annual Family Fun Day to promote fire safety and prevention. The event drew a good crowd as families came out to see what Theodore-Dawes Fire-Rescue is all about. Firefighters had all of their equipment...
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals giving a “round-of-a-paws” for Semmes first Howl-o-ween Contest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several locals filling Semmes Honor park to show off their dog’s costumes-- and their own. “This is the first time we’ve done it-- we just decided to do it and it was kind of one of those things-- we threw it together and it turned out awesome. When we have stuff in Semmes, people show up,” Elizabeth Lovelady.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Saturday will start in the low to mid 50s and warm up into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Once again, it will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday will start in the low 60s and warm up...
WALA-TV FOX10
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts to begin Saturday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts begins Saturday. The two-day event will take place at Lott Park in Daphne. The festival features art, music and local cuisine. There will be tents set up where you can buy jewelry, paints, pottery, and much more. Beginning at...
WALA-TV FOX10
USA holds grand opening for new Multicultural Leadership Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is laying out the welcome mat for its new Multicultural Leadership Center. We were there for the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon as they showed off the newly renovated building -- once the campus Alumni Hall and formerly the historic Toulmin House.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama
The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
WALA-TV FOX10
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
Bay News 9
Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
utv44.com
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Comments / 2