Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police apprehend suspected kidnapper

PENSACOLA Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police announced that Alyanna Gulley was apprehended early Sunday morning. The twenty-two year old Gulley was found in Philadelphia MS. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The two children with Gulley were found safe. Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly taking three children...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 2 arrested after short chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
LUCEDALE, MS

