WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
WEAR
Deputies: Suspect dead after woman reports being shot in the face in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of an unknown problem around...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola police seeking woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Pensacola said they are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Officers are also trying to locate witnesses. Twenty-two-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around shortly before 9 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy....
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police apprehend suspected kidnapper
PENSACOLA Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police announced that Alyanna Gulley was apprehended early Sunday morning. The twenty-two year old Gulley was found in Philadelphia MS. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The two children with Gulley were found safe. Pensacola police started a search for Gulley after she allegedly taking three children...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victim shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of teens tried to rob someone Friday afternoon and ended up getting shot in the process, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two unknown subjects, later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Kennedy and 19-year-old Jashawn Thomas, went to a home on Marengo Drive to buy an item. Instead, they tried to rob the victim, who pulled out a gun and shot both teens, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tampa man sentenced to more than seven years for bank fraud scheme in Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Tampa man will do more than seven years in prison for scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen and counterfeit checks. Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, 30, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from a traffic...
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WLOX
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes swears in first police squad
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
Suspect arrested, charged with assault in shooting that injured 2 in Mobile
A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with assault in a shooting that wounded two people early Monday morning in Mobile, police said. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken to the Mobile Metro Jail on assault charges as well as multiple outstanding warrants, said Mobile police Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
