Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.
MLB
Dodgers News: Dodgers Expected to Keep Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers will NOT be looking for a new manager this off-season as Dave Roberts is expected to return for his eighth season as manager. Roberts signed a three-year extension this spring. Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris broke the news minutes ago. With Roberts at the helm, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season

There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling bullpen decision. No matter if his options were extremely limited due to injuries (Ron Marinaccio, Scott Effross, Michael King) and abandonment (Aroldis Chapman). No matter what, the Yankees will have a different manager in 2023.
BRONX, NY
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again

Late on Saturday night, long after the Philadelphia Phillies had beaten the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, the San Diego Padres earned a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, solidifying themselves as Philadelphia's opponent for the next round of the postseason. Once LA was officially eliminated, several sources updated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Aaron Judge Breaks Out of ALDS Slump With Game-Tying Home Run

CLEVELAND — After beginning the American League Division Series with eight strikeouts in nine hitless at-bats, Aaron Judge got back to doing what he does best. The Yankees right fielder blasted a 449-foot, two-run home run to left-center field off Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie with two outs in the top of the third inning in Game 3 on Saturday night, new life for New York after an early deficit.
MLB
Aaron Boone Explains Why He Benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa For Game 4 of ALDS

CLEVELAND — Desperate times call for desperate measures. For the Yankees, leading up to a do-or-die Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, that means a change in the starting lineup, an alignment that New York didn't use once during the regular season. After more...
MLB
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
PHOENIX, AZ
A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
MIAMI, FL

