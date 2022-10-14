Tiffany Haddish talks about ‘getting rid of the mess’ after child abuse lawsuit

Tiffany Hadish is ready to move on after the allegations of child abuse and grooming made against her and Aries Spears were dismissed .

The comedian took to Twitter Wednesday to express her gratitude to the universe for cleaning up the “mess.”

“God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable,” the 42-year-old tweeted three weeks after the case was dropped.

“But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen.”

God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen 🙏🏽 — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) October 12, 2022

Her tweet comes weeks after she and Spears, 47, were accused of grooming, molesting and coercing a pair of siblings to film sexually explicit skits when they were 14 and 7 years old respectively. Both comedians have vehemently denied the claims.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, the “Girls Trip” star allegedly taught the girl — who is now 22 and referred to as Jane Doe in the documents — how to mimic fellatio for a skit about kids arguing over a sub sandwich.

Spears and Haddish both denied the allegations. Getty Images

In another shoot, the young boy, now 14, claimed he was molested by the two comedians while filming a disturbing video titled, “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

The actress later addressed the allegations, saying that while the“sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all.

“… I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she concluded, noting that couldn’t say much more at the time.

Even though the case has since been dismissed, Haddish claimed she “lost everything” due to the allegations.

“All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone,” she told TMZ one day after the two siblings withdrew their lawsuit. “I don’t have no job, bro.”

While the actress has kept a very low profile since the news broke, she was spotted at Cardi B’s burlesque-themed 30th birthday party on Tuesday night.