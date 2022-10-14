Council approves fallen heroes memorial bench

Related
Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community
ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
18th annual Cruise for a Cause benefits Alton family
DELMAR, Del. – The Wheels That Heal car club is hosting its 18th annual Cruise for a Cause and this year’s beneficiary is Joshua Alton and his family. Last year, Stephen Decatur graduate, Josh Alton was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma. His cancer started with a tumor in his spine, now leaving him paralyzed, and has spread throughout his body.
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
Dangerous Driving Discussed In County Council Meeting
DENTON, Md. - Two neighbors voiced their concerns of unsafe speeding during a Caroline County Council meeting. Drivers speeding down Mitchell Rd. raised concern for some neighbors. Jon Stoltzfus and Mike Leonard voiced their concern of safety for their property, children, and the drivers themselves, during Tuesday's public comment. Stoltzfus...
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
World War II veteran from Baltimore believed to be oldest living man in U.S dies at 111
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Long-time shoe store owner and World War II veteran Ezra Edward Hill Sr. died on Tuesday, October 4 at the age of 111. The Baltimore native is believed to be the oldest known living man in the United States since January 5 which records can verify and he is also believed to be the last living male born in 1910 in the country, according to Robert D. Young, the Director of Gerontology Research Group (GRG) Supercentenarian Research and Database Division.
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
LAND LISTING FOR SALE - MILLSBORO
Build your new beach home in Long Neck's Premier Waterfront Community! Quiet community on the Indian River Bay, with its own crabbing, fishing, kayak/paddleboard Community Dock! If you love natural vistas, the sound of birds and the aromas of the beach, then this lot in High View is for you! Cleared, backs to small wetland area & community pond. Build up & over. Plenty of room to extend the deck off your second or third floor to overlook the community small pond. Sit here to bird watch or sun bathe! Back corners of lot are staked. Public water, County Sewer. No builder tie in! Long Neck road is a peninsula surrounded by the Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay and Massy's Landing, offering lots of opportunity for fishing, crabbing, clamming The area offers restaurants, marinas, wildlife & fishing spots.. OH my! Take a golf cart ride to the waterfront restaurants in Pot Nets, or launch your boat at Massey's, less than 1/2 mile away and cruise over to Dewey for the day /night!
