Kearney, NE



GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE


GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE


UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE


Minden man charged with assaulting Mosaic patient

MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a patient while employed at Mosaic in Axtell. Jack Rodriguez, 23, is charged in Kearney County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest affidavit, a Kearney County Sheriff’s Deputy received an intake...
MINDEN, NE


Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins

HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
HASTINGS, NE


Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
HASTINGS, NE


Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons

A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

