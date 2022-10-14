Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina Howell
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Debut Album For Grammy Consideration
An Evening With Silk Sonic has already won “Album of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Awards, but it will not earn the same honor at the 65th Grammy Awards. This Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that they will not submit their joint LP for “Album of the Year” consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Rihanna Rumored To Embark On Stadium Tour In 2023
Fans have been clamoring for Rihanna to return to the world of music following the release of her critically-acclaimed album, ANTI. Since then, she’s built Fenty into a beauty and fashion empire and given birth to her first child. Five years later, it appears that she’s ready to get back on stage. Hits Daily Double has reported that Rihanna is planning to embark on a stadium tour in 2023.
NFL・
Stormzy Releases ‘Hide & Seek’
Sometimes, it’s difficult to explain to U.S. audiences just how big certain acts are overseas. For example, how do you explain to an average U.S. listener that a masterful writer like Santan Dave is as big as Kendrick Lamar in certain parts of the world? Fortunately, those days are changing. Whether it’s Wizkid and Burna Boy dominating summer playlists for two consecutive summers or Giggs getting a co-sign from Jay-Z for the whole world to hear, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore or deny for the average U.S. listener to deny the success of other artists within the diaspora. That’s a roundabout way of saying that when a star like Stormzy returns, it matters regardless of where you are on the globe.
‘Sanitised’ new musical about Michael Jackson to open in London
A new musical about Michael Jackson that has been feted in New York yet criticised for its “inherent ickiness” and “sanitised” approach to the singer’s life, is to open in London. MJ the Musical, which was nominated for 10 Tony awards and won in four...
Lil’ Baby Returns To Hot 97 For Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Release
This Friday, streaming services will be filled with new music from a wide selection of artists like Tove Lo, G Herbo and others. However, no artist will draw as much attention as Atlanta’s own, Lil’ Baby. Following his headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown, the Quality Control Music star will release his highly-anticipated album, It’s Only Me. In preparation for the project’s release, he flew up to New York and delivered a quick freestyle at Hot 97.
Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly
Listen Saturdays from 8-10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and plays the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend on your favorite Audacy Country stations.
DJ Drama, Jeezy Announce ‘B-Side’ Concert
DJ Drama has risen to new heights within the last two years. He picked up a Grammy Award for his contributions to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and recently won the “Best DJ” category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Not to be forgotten, he performed at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, steered the career of Jack Harlow and appeared on Complex‘s Blueprint. With all of that going on, the world-renowned DJ and producer has not forgotten the mixtape series that elevated him into the national consciousness, Gangsta Grillz.
Lil’ Baby Delivers ‘It’s Only Me’
Just four years ago, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby was a rising star under the Quality Control Music umbrella when he delivered “Yes, Indeed” with Drake. While the Atlanta native was far from the star that he would become, a collaboration with the most well-known rapper of his era would provide a perfect springboard for what he would become. By the end of the year, listeners around the nation would be locked into the success of records like “Sold Out Dates” and “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.
Maiya The Don Drops The ‘Telfy’ Video
When the new era of women in Hip-Hop and Rap is discussed, a number of familiar names come up. GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Baby Tate, Lakeyah, Erica Banks, Queen Key and a few others are rightfully mentioned. The aforementioned artists and a few others have rightfully earned their spots in today’s Hip-Hop landscape. However, the city of New York is often overlooked or underappreciated in this discussion. Young Devyn, Lola Brooke, Kenzo B and Maliibu Miitch are just a few of the artists that are making their name in the nation’s most populated city. Now, Maiya The Don wants to make sure you never forget her name in this discussion or any other discussion of today’s rising stars, regardless of gender.
Lil’ Baby Shares ‘It’s Only Me’ Track List
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer
Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
NBA・
Sydney Sweeney To Star In Sony’s ‘Barbarella’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has landed a role in Sony’s latest edition of Barbarella. Sweeney is expected to play the film’s titular role previously held by Jane Fonda in the 1968 edition of Jean-Claude Forest’s story. “Barbarella, an astronaut from the 41st century, sets out to find...
Mariah Carey To Release Children’s Holiday Book
For decades, Mariah Carey has dominated the airwaves during the holiday season with her rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This year, he’s transitioning from Christmas playlists to bookshelves around the world. The chart-topping star has announced that her new book, The Christmas Princess, will arrive later this year.
Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz Battle
While performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend, Jermaine Dupri confirmed an upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy. “I’m saying this to let y’all know the So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri said on stage at Centennial Olympic Park. In August, the duo agreed...
Dwayne Johnson Teases Black Adam-Superman Movie
Dwayne Johnson may not be interested in running for President of the United States, but he is certainly all in on putting together a film with Black Adam and Superman. Ahead of his superhero debut, Johnson sat down with the good folks at Cinema Blend and opened up regarding a future film featuring the two superhumans. In a matter-of-fact tone, he all but confirmed that the plan is to put the two stars on screen together.
Jordan Peele Shares ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer
Jordan Peele has undoubtedly made his mark in the world of film through projects like Nope, Get Out and Us. He’s also helped produce other films like Candyman and engineered series like Hunters for Prime Video. This fall, he’ll take on a new challenge — animation. Jordan...
Trevor Noah Reveals Date For Final Appearance On ‘The Daily Show’
An era of The Daily Show is coming to a close at Comedy Central. Weeks after announcing his departure from the long-running comedy show, Trevor Noah has announced that he will step away from his hosting duties after December 8, 2022. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an...
Keke Palmer To Launch ‘KeyTV’ On November 3
Keke Palmer has announced that her digital channel, KeyTV, will debut on November 3, 2022. Inspired by her lengthy career in entertainment, Palmer’s KeyTV aims to provide a platform for creators to showcase their talents, tell their stories and build their audiences while motivating others to do the same.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0