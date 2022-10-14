MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 25 days until the midterm elections, the candidates in one of the most closely watched races in the country will go head to head.Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner debated at Dakota County Technical College Thursday morning.They are running to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District. The district stretches from parts of Woodbury and Eagan to Mankato and down through LeSeuer County.This race is a rematch from 2018, where Craig won. But it's now considered a toss up, and is one of a handful of races nationwide that could help decide which party controls the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO