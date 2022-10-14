ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Ron Johnson booed after curious answer at end of debate

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) received boos from the audience during his final debate on Thursday against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes while answering a question about what he found admirable about his opponent. During the second and final debate held at Marquette University, Barnes answered the question first, saying that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ron Johnson opens 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race, while Gov. Tony Evers holds small margin over Tim Michels

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has surged to a 6-point lead in his reelection race against Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to Wednesday's Marquette University Law School Poll. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held a 1-point edge over Republican challenger Tim Michels, making the race for the governor's mansion a...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

2nd District candidates Craig, Kistner debate in person Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 25 days until the midterm elections, the candidates in one of the most closely watched races in the country will go head to head.Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner debated at Dakota County Technical College Thursday morning.They are running to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District. The district stretches from parts of Woodbury and Eagan to Mankato and down through LeSeuer County.This race is a rematch from 2018, where Craig won. But it's now considered a toss up, and is one of a handful of races nationwide that could help decide which party controls the...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization

WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
WISCONSIN STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood

A controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that Marion County’s public health agency is pursuing could make it easier for red states across the country to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home care, the sweeping nature of what the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is asking the Supreme Court to do would have far-reaching repercussions. ...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Rice Lake Chronotype

The repeal of abortion rights in Wisconsin reshaped 2022 political campaigns. Will it change outcomes?

For Democrats running for office the year, the calculation is simple: They believe their position on abortion rights is popular, and the Republican Party's anti-abortion views are unpopular. Across multiple races, Democrats are running ads and holding events in the closing weeks of the campaign to highlight their support for abortion rights — and their opponents' opposition. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate, has held a series of "Ron Against Roe" campaign rallies. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has launched new ads...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy