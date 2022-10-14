Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson booed after curious answer at end of debate
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) received boos from the audience during his final debate on Thursday against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes while answering a question about what he found admirable about his opponent. During the second and final debate held at Marquette University, Barnes answered the question first, saying that...
Milwaukee newspaper calls Johnson ‘the worst Wisconsin political representative’ since McCarthy
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday published a scathing reproach of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), outlining to readers eight reasons why the group believes they should oppose Johnson’s reelection. “In fact, Ron Johnson is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy,” the...
Senator Johnson, you can be critical of America and still love it. Your cheap shot shows you don't understand that.
Ron Johnson just couldn't bring himself to do it. Given the chance to offer just an ounce of civility to what had been a heated debate with his opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Johnson went low. And it's his cheap shot toward the end...
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
Ron Johnson opens 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race, while Gov. Tony Evers holds small margin over Tim Michels
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has surged to a 6-point lead in his reelection race against Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to Wednesday's Marquette University Law School Poll. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held a 1-point edge over Republican challenger Tim Michels, making the race for the governor's mansion a...
Ron Johnson said, 'The FBI set me up.' Here is what's behind the comment made during Wisconsin's Senate debate.
During Wisconsin's final Senate debate Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson made a comment that surprised many in attendance. "The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me," the Oshkosh Republican said. The remark drew laughs from some in the crowd as Johnson...
2nd District candidates Craig, Kistner debate in person Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 25 days until the midterm elections, the candidates in one of the most closely watched races in the country will go head to head.Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner debated at Dakota County Technical College Thursday morning.They are running to represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District. The district stretches from parts of Woodbury and Eagan to Mankato and down through LeSeuer County.This race is a rematch from 2018, where Craig won. But it's now considered a toss up, and is one of a handful of races nationwide that could help decide which party controls the...
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood
A controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that Marion County’s public health agency is pursuing could make it easier for red states across the country to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home care, the sweeping nature of what the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is asking the Supreme Court to do would have far-reaching repercussions. ...
The repeal of abortion rights in Wisconsin reshaped 2022 political campaigns. Will it change outcomes?
For Democrats running for office the year, the calculation is simple: They believe their position on abortion rights is popular, and the Republican Party's anti-abortion views are unpopular. Across multiple races, Democrats are running ads and holding events in the closing weeks of the campaign to highlight their support for abortion rights — and their opponents' opposition. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate, has held a series of "Ron Against Roe" campaign rallies. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has launched new ads...
