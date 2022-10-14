Read full article on original website
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Star Quarterbacks Struggle to Perform
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
NFL・
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers
Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin. After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
NFL May Fine Tom Brady for Attempted Kick of Grady Jarrett
Report: NFL may fine Brady for attempting to kick Falcons player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The referees bailed Tom Brady out last Sunday, but league office may not be so kind. The NFL has reviewed Grady Jarrett's controversial roughing the passer penalty on Brady to determine whether Brady...
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
NFL Sunday Ticket Still Up for Grabs as Apple Pushes for Flexibility With Game Rights
The NFL still hasn't picked a winner in its Sunday Ticket negotiations. Apple's discussions for the package are complicated by existing restrictions for the package, sources say. The tech giant wants to partner with sports leagues rather than act as a standard rental conduit for broadcast rights, said Apple executive...
NFL・
WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated
The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
Astros Outlast Mariners in 18-Inning Marathon, Advance to ALCS
Astros outlast Mariners in 18-inning marathon, advance to ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners went where few postseason teams have ever gone. And now the Astros are headed back to familiar territory. Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run in the top of...
Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys Set For First Place Showdown
It's time for Sunday Night Football! The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will finally face off today. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC). This NFC East showdown will be a classic for more than one reason. The Eagles are currently the last undefeated...
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...
NBA・
Andrew Wiggins Signs Reported Four-Year, $109M Warriors Contract Extension
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a...
