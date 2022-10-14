Anyone looking for ways to give back to the community will have several opportunities to do that in Jefferson. Trees Forever Coordinator with Jefferson Brad Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio there will be three tree plantings that volunteers are needed for. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 18th at 12:30pm at Spring Lake Park. The Greene County Conservation Board purchased 36 trees to plant in the park. A rain date is scheduled for October 25th. The second planting will be on Friday, October 21st at 12:30pm at Russell Park in Jefferson, where volunteers will plant about 25 trees. The final tree planting will be in Grand Junction on Saturday, October 22nd at 9am at the First Presbyterian Church.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO