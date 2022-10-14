Read full article on original website
Information For The Harvest Hall Ball Dinner To Go
An annual dinner looks to serve citizens of Guthrie Center and surrounding communities. Main Street Guthrie Center is hosting a “Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To Go,” that the money raised will go towards downtown Guthrie Center projects. The Harvest dinner will be served at the Guthrie Center Activity...
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Robert Fry Obituary
Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GCE Fresh Conservations Continues Another Program Tuesday
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office has another program to help older folks learn about nourishment. The Fresh Conversation’s program is for people who are 60 years or older that want to discuss nutrition and healthy topics. The program is a cooking series helping people learn how to make healthy meals that are best fit for them and are cost efficient.
Dennis R. Auen, 76, of Carroll
Funeral services for Dennis R Auen, age 76, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater
Funeral services for Gary Antisdel, 85, of Bridgewater are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll
Funeral services for Curtis Frischmeyer, 36, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Volunteers Needed for Three Trees Plantings in Greene County Next Week
Anyone looking for ways to give back to the community will have several opportunities to do that in Jefferson. Trees Forever Coordinator with Jefferson Brad Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio there will be three tree plantings that volunteers are needed for. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 18th at 12:30pm at Spring Lake Park. The Greene County Conservation Board purchased 36 trees to plant in the park. A rain date is scheduled for October 25th. The second planting will be on Friday, October 21st at 12:30pm at Russell Park in Jefferson, where volunteers will plant about 25 trees. The final tree planting will be in Grand Junction on Saturday, October 22nd at 9am at the First Presbyterian Church.
Dale Christensen Obituary
Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
Stuart Fish Fry Raising Money For American Legion
The Stuart American Legion will be putting on a meal for the community coming up next week. The legion will have a fish fry on October 19th from 5 to 7pm at the Stuart Recreational Center and they will be serving fish, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and a dessert option. The cost of the meal will be $10 for an adult and ages 12 and under the cost will be $6. There will also be a Veteran’s Day raffle with prizes from an Alan Lazzard Greenbay Packers Jersey to Mossberg Bushmaster rifle.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Businesses Can Sign Up for Trick or Treat Around the Square in Jefferson
An annual Halloween event is happening later this month in Jefferson and there’s still time for businesses to get involved. Trick or Treat Around the Square is Thursday, October 27th from 4:30-6pm on the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says this event draws lots of attention to the downtown area where businesses hand out lots of candy to trick-or-treaters.
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/14/2022)-Jefferson Matters Executive Director Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich gives us an update.
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Haunted Village Invites Little Ghost and Goblins Today
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum is inviting little ghosts and goblins to trick or treat tomorrow. The Haunted Village takes place on Sunday from 5 to 7pm at the Guthrie County Historical Village in Panora. The activities at this event will include games and fortunes, tattoos and stickers, treats, storytelling, the haunted museum, and hay ride. New activities include “The Fur Case” by Guthrie County Conservation and a Haunted Recital by local piano students.
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
A Garage and a Jeep Were Lost in an Early Sunday Morning Fire in Perry
A garage was a total loss from an early Sunday morning fire in Perry. Perry Fire Chief Chris Hinds tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at 532 3rd Street at 3:45am. He says when they arrived on scene, the garage was completely burned down and a Jeep Cherokee that was inside was still on fire. Hinds notes a nearby utility pole was also on fire and brought down some power lines, and the fire had crossed an alleyway and caught a mobile home on fire and a garage to the south was catching on fire.
