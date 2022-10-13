"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...

