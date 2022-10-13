Read full article on original website
L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure
Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
Mama June HOSPITALIZED for severe headaches and dizziness... but the Honey Boo Boo star insists she has NOT relapsed after kicking drug habit
Mama June: Road To Redemption star June Shannon has been hospitalized after what should have been a routine checkup with her doctor. The 43-year-old reality star initially informed her doctor on Monday that she had been suffering from painful headaches and dizziness recently during a regularly scheduled appointment, she told TMZ on Wednesday.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash
The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
Coolio appeared happy and healthy in photos taken just DAYS before his sudden death at age 59 as he posed with a female fan in a Texas airport
Coolio has been seen in new images taken on September 23, which was just days before he died at the age of 59. On Friday photos of the Gangsta's Paradise rapper showed him happy and healthy in a cap and sunglasses with a black-and-beige zip-up jacket while in an airport in Houston, Texas.
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
Mikaben death updates — Wyclef leads tributes to Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, 41, as heartbreaking footage revealed
HAITIAN singer Michael Benjamin has died at the age of 41. Fans across the world are mourning the star, known onstage as Mikaben, after he reportedly collapsed onstage during a concert in Paris on Saturday evening. Harrowing video footage from the fateful concert shows Mikaben walking offstage when he suddenly...
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing
Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos of Sister While in Abusive Relationship
The sister of the famed “Princess of Hip Hop and R&B” has come out in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an Instagram post, Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, the sister of singer and songwriter Ashanti, revealed a string of gut-wrenching photos detailing the abuse she suffered while dating Slow Bucks, an entertainment executive with ties to rappers in the music industry.
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
