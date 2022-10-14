Read full article on original website
Deborah
3d ago
So Blake's last season is next year..maybe by then he will have changed his mind. 2 newbies next year for coaches and they chose a rapper? How the heck can a rapper who doesn't sing coach others who do sing? Blake don't let them put the unknowns on your last season..the Jonas brother would be awesome with Kelly and another female coach so 2 men 2 women coaches. Here let me do the line up for u!!
4
Kim Speth
2d ago
Adam would be awesome to see come back. but again Blake is the heart of this show
5
Buddy Mills
2d ago
I know it will be John and Kelly Clarkson show when it starts up again for the new season
5
