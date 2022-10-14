Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
manchesterinklink.com
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS・
WMUR.com
Where is the best corn maze in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. The fall is such a great time of year, particularly in New Hampshire, which knows how to do fall better than anyone, right? And a fun way for the whole family to celebrate the season is with a walk through a corn maze!
PhillyBite
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Officials Rescue 77-Year-Old and Child in Separate Incidents in New Hampshire White Mountains
Two people were lucky that first responders working the White Mountains in New Hampshire were so prepared to do their jobs. Earlier this week, rescuers were called to two separate incidents that happened within 90 minutes of each other. The most complicated rescue happened on Mount Garfield in the White Mountains. A 77-year-old man was hiking to the summit with his niece. Raymond Pike slipped and landed in a tree. A report in the Boston Globe said that Pike couldn’t move, so his niece called 9-1-1. She stayed with her uncle until help arrived. This all started at about 4 p.m.
Pet Kangaroos Are Legal in 13 States, Including One in New England
In Australia, kangaroos are only allowed as pets in the state of Victoria, according to A-Z Animals. So, imagine how surprised I was to find out that these exotic wild animals, known for being rough, tough, and quite dangerous, are legal to own in several states across the country. I...
Centre Daily
Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say
A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 15-16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The 8th annual James W. Foley Freedom Run is happening in Rochester and other communities across the country on Saturday. The event is meant to celebrate the courage...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Is the ‘Poseidon’ the Most Epic Bloody Mary to Use a Full Maine Lobster?
Feeling in the mood for a bloody mary? Maybe you want one to go with Sunday brunch or maybe you've been craving one just because. Maine is home to a bunch of restaurants and places that turn bloody marys into a real art form. Some might say aggressive. Some might...
A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week
Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org looks at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to Bev Stoddart at bstoddart9@gmail.com.
WMUR.com
Most of New Hampshire under flood watch
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thursday's storm is coming at one of the busiest times of year for tourism in the New Hampshire. >> Developing showers to turn heavier Thursday night in New Hampshire with gusty winds expected. The Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch their speed, especially in...
NECN
Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?
Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region. And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over. Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some...
WMUR.com
Video: Nice weekend after rain moves out in New Hampshire
The soaking system we had Friday morning is slowly exiting. Rain wraps up everywhere by evening, then clearing overnight. Both weekend days look excellent for outdoor Fall activities and event. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, while Sunday will be slightly cooler and bright. Early next week the rain returns.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0