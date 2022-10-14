ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Medical marijuana revenues rise in Arkansas

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas are on track to spend more at dispensaries in 2022 than they did in 2021, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reports.

Overall, purchases made by patients at Arkansas dispensaries totaled $31 million in 2019, then $182 million in 2020, $264.9 million in 2021 and so far this year, $205 million through the first nine months of 2022, said Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration.

"By the end of December, our overall sales for 2022  should certainly be above the $264.9 million sold in 2021," Hardin said.

While Arkansans approved medical marijuana in November 2016 in what is now Amendment 98 to the State Constitution, the first dispensary did not open in the state until May 2019.

Arkansas limited the number of dispensaries allowed to sell medical marijuana. A limit on the number of dispensaries is also proposed in the Issue 4 state question on ballots for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana Nov. 8.

"The reason sales were so low in 2019 was the number of dispensaries in operation. There were only a few dispensaries open for an extended period in 2019," Hardin said.

The number increased to 14 dispensaries by the end of 2019. There are currently 38 dispensaries.

State tax revenue generated from medial marijuana totaled $2.9 million in 2019, $21.2 million in 2020, $33.1 million in 2021 and $23.9 million in 2022 through the first nine months.

Overall, that is $81 million generated in state tax revenue since mid-2019.

From that total, $62 million was directed to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, specifically for the institution's work to obtain a National Cancer Institute designation, Hardin reports.

Should the recreational proposal pass in November, the state's medical marijuana program would continue to operate. However, it would no longer be taxed, which could be the incentive for patients to keep their medical license to pay less for their cannabis products.

While the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas - Little Rock produced an economic impact study for Responsible Growth Arkansas, projecting and industry that could generate hundreds of millions in revenue, the state has not yet released projections regarding the recreational proposal, Hardin said.All recreational purchases will be taxed at a total 16.5%. That amount includes 6.5% of state tax on top of the 10% recreational marijuana tax.

Regarding dispensaries, the first round of dispensary licenses, if voters approve Nov. 8, could be issued in early March to the existing medical permit holders dispensaries. This will allow them to sell recreational on-site at the existing medical dispensaries and also open a new fully recreational dispensary off-site it could be anywhere in the state. In addition to that, ABC will issue 40 dispensary licenses via a lottery system a blind draw later in 2023. Overall, this is 120 dispensaries across the state, 40 of which could sell both medical and recreational.

September medical marijuana sales in Arkansas

Medical marijuana patients spent about $23.9 million in September at the state's 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds.

Natural Relief Dispensary of Sherwood had the largest month with 431 pounds sold while Suite 443 (Hot Springs) followed with 407 pounds.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 92,035 active patient cards. There were 4,571 pounds sold in dispensaries in September.

Eighteen dispensaries sold more than 100 pounds for the month.

Patients spent about $800,000 daily in September on medical marijuana purchases, Hardin said.

"Additionally, 4,571 pounds is the largest month for sales in 2022. Through the first nine months of 2022, patients have spent $205 million to obtain 36,600 pounds of medical marijuana. We anticipate 2022 sales will surpass the $264.9 million spent in 2021," Hardin said.

Here are sales reports from dispensaries in Arkansas for September Suite 443 , Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019, sold 407.34 pounds of medical marijuana in September. Green Springs Medical , Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019, sold 204.36 pounds in September. Arkansas Natural Products , Clinton, opened June 20, 2019, sold 71.94 pounds. Greenlight Dispensary , Helena, opened June 27, 2019, sold 30.32 pounds. Native Green Hensley , Hensley, opened July 2, 2019, sold 37.69 pounds. Fiddler's Green , Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019 sold 104.01 pounds. The Releaf Center , Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019, sold 295.60 pounds. The Source , Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019, sold 133.85 pounds.

Acanza , Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019, sold 144.50 pounds. Harvest , Conway, opened October 11, 2019, sold 209.10 pounds. Purspirit Cannabis , Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019, sold 194.92 pounds. NEA Full Spectrum , Brookland, opened December 9, 2019, sold 135.58 pounds. 420 Dispensary , Russellville, opened December 17, 2019, sold 51.01 pounds. Fort Cannabis , Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019, sold 85.82 pounds. Good Day Farm , Texarkana, formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020, sold 57.34 pounds. SuperFarm , Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020, sold 42.20 pounds. Plant Family Therapeutics , Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020, sold 194.66 pounds.

Berner's by Good Day Farm , Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020, sold 139.68 pounds. Curaleaf , Little Rock, opened February 26, 2020, sold 67.02 pounds. Custom Cannabis , Alexander, opened March 5, 2020, sold 109.19 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary , Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020, sold 431.75 pounds. Body and Mind Dispensary , West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020, sold 114.37 pounds.

Delta Cannabis , West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020, sold 102.50 pounds. Good Day Monticello , Monticello, opened July 4, 2020, sold 35.78 pounds. Enlightened Cannabis for People , Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020, sold 26.12 pounds.

Enlightened Cannabis for People , Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020, sold 76.74 pounds. Enlightened Cannabis for People , Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020, sold 56.86 pounds. Enlightened Cannabis for People , Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020, 46.07 pounds. Greenlight West Memphis , West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020, sold 48.65 pounds. High Bank Cannabis , Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021, sold 168.31 pounds. Zen Leaf El Dorado , opened October 22, 2020 sold, 51.41 pounds.

Spring River Dispensary , Hardy, opened January 7, 2021, sold 113.53 pounds. Native Green Little Rock , Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021, sold 58.47 pounds. Hash Co. , Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021, sold 10.53 pounds. Osage Creek Dispensary , Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021, sold 76.08 pounds. The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary , Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021, sold 48.39 pounds.

CROP , of Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021, sold 303.44 pounds in September.

Good Day Farm , Van Buren, opened March 7, 2022, sold 86.66 pounds.

