NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josch Sills, DE Tarron Jackson.
