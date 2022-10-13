Read full article on original website
Introducing Meta Bounty Huntresses NFT: Meta Lab Agency’s Newest Record Breaker
The Web3 space, particularly the NFT sector, is known for being quite exciting. NFT creators are always on the lookout for new perks, rewards, and incentives to encourage would-be and current holders to buy in or stimulate activity in the community. But no other NFT project has done what Meta Bounty Hunters has managed to achieve in such a short time since its launch. Since March 2022, Meta Labs Agency, the creator of Meta Bounty Hunters, has given away over $20 million in FREE airdropped Reflection Rewards to their NFT holders. This unprecedented achievement has turned Meta Bounty Hunters and its founding agency into a household name in the Web3 space.
