The Web3 space, particularly the NFT sector, is known for being quite exciting. NFT creators are always on the lookout for new perks, rewards, and incentives to encourage would-be and current holders to buy in or stimulate activity in the community. But no other NFT project has done what Meta Bounty Hunters has managed to achieve in such a short time since its launch. Since March 2022, Meta Labs Agency, the creator of Meta Bounty Hunters, has given away over $20 million in FREE airdropped Reflection Rewards to their NFT holders. This unprecedented achievement has turned Meta Bounty Hunters and its founding agency into a household name in the Web3 space.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO