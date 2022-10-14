ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
wtva.com

Mississippi may join Alabama as a state banning Kratom

There are signs Mississippi may join Alabama in banning the substance Kratom. The Associated Press reports that the Mississippi Legislature could ban the substance, which can cause the effects of a stimulant and sedative. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website has information about Kratom such as how it can affect...
WKRG News 5

Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records

UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
